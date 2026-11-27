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• Insurgency, banditry if unchecked can disrupt movement of sensitive materials, personnel, says Amupitan

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has assured Nigerians that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to providing the security necessary for peaceful, transparent and credible elections in 2027.

Ribadu gave the assurance at a conference jointly convened by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in Abuja.

Chairman of INEC, Professor Joash Amupitan, told the conference that security was both the first mile and last mile of election logistics, stressing the need for the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to move from reactive policing to proactive intelligence coordination.

Ribadu stated that the duty of government and security agencies was to protect voters, electoral officials, and the wider population before, during, and after elections.

He stressed that the constitutional independence of INEC must be protected and respected, especially now that a professor of law heads the commission.

The NSA appreciated the INEC National Commissioners, many of whom he said he had known for a long time, and other stakeholders whose contributions had helped in the successful conduct of elections.

Ribadu stated, “Be proud of yourselves. We have seen a difference. Things are getting better. I think we are beginning to mature in the conduct of elections in Nigeria. Those improvements are being acknowledged.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a democrat, is committed to providing the security necessary for peaceful, transparent and credible elections. There is no doubt about that.

“So far, I think we have done fairly well under this government, compared with what we have witnessed in the past. We protect you. We protect the voters. We protect politicians. And even after the election, we make sure there is no violence. So far, so good.”

He promised, “Security agencies will discharge their responsibilities impartially and in accordance with the law. Political parties, candidates, observers, the media and citizens must be free to undertake their lawful activities without intimidation or undue interference.

“You are the ones who make this possible. You do not belong to the government, but the role you are playing is as important as that of all of us. In fact, it is even more important.”

Amupitan said security was both the first mile and last mile of election logistics. He emphasised the need for ICCES to be proactive in intelligence coordination.

He said, “ICCES is the heartbeat of our operational safety. Success of the 2027 election will to a large extent depend on security agencies ensuring total synergy among ICCES members.”

The chief electoral officer condemned escalating campaign violence and attacks on INEC personnel, warning that no political ambition is worth the blood of a single Nigerian.

He stated, “INEC manages the ballot, security agencies secure the environment that makes the ballot possible. When either pillar falters, the democratic process suffers.

“When electoral and security officials operate with unity of purpose, clear lines of command, and mutual trust, the sovereign will of the people becomes unassailable.”

The chairman described the conference not as a ceremonial gathering, but an operational war room — to audit emerging trends, sharpen inter-agency coordination, and establish unambiguous doctrine of preparedness.

Amupitan said Nigeria must move past the notion that elections and security were parallel tracks, saying they are two sides of the same coin of national stability.