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• Describes their demise as a painful national loss

•Assures nation of thorough investigation of the incident

•Donates three-bedroom flat, N100m to each of the deceased families

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu on Thursday paid glowing tribute to the 25 personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) who lost their lives in the NAF 931 aircraft accident in Ondo State on October 5, describing their death as a painful national loss.

While addressing mourners during a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the victims, at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja, Tinubu announced a donation of a three-bedroom flat to each of the families of the 25 victims at the Renewed Hope Housing Estate, Karsana, Abuja, as well as a financial support package of N100 million for each of the bereaved families.

According to the president, “It places upon us a sacred duty to safeguard their well-being, strengthen their capabilities and honour their service.

“As Commander-in-Chief, I reaffirm my administration’s commitment to a professional, well-equipped, and mission-ready Armed Forces.

“We will continue to prioritise modernisation, training, operational safety, and the welfare of our personnel.”

The president said, “A nation that asks its sons and daughters to fly into danger must give them the best wing it can build. We must also stand by the families who bear the deepest cost of national service.

“As a tangible expression of the nation’s gratitude, I approve the allocation of a three-bedroom flat in the Renewed Hope housing project in Abuja to the family of each of the military personnel who lost their lives in this accident.

“No home can ever replace the one you have lost. But they gave their lives to Nigeria, and Nigeria will give their families a home. This honour is extended to the immediate families of the civilians on board.

“In addition to the flats, those officers will receive from this government N100 million each to settle their families. I will commit their souls into the massive hands of Almighty God.”

Tinubu extended his condolences to the bereaved families, acknowledging the depth of their grief and the pain of losing loved ones, who had promising futures, dreams and aspirations, assuring the nation of his determination to ensure a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Tinubu stated, “Your loss is our nation’s loss, and your grief is our grief. They were not merely passengers aboard the aircraft. They were our gallant officers, airmen and airwomen and fellow compatriots who travelled along with them.

“They were parents who will not see their children grow. They were newlyweds whose marriage and marriages had only just begun. They were sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, husbands, wives and friends.

“They carried dreams in their hearts and our flag on their shoulders. We could not bring them home to you, and our inability to recover their remains has made this harder still. But hear me, the sky did not take their honour. Nothing can diminish the worth of their lives or the love they leave behind.

“I assure the grieving nation that this accident will be thoroughly investigated. We will seek answers. We will strengthen our military and civilian aviation safety standards. Our operational procedures and our institutional accountability will be strengthened. We owe them the truth. And we will honour that debt as we lay this wreath today.”

The president also commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force and the wider armed forces, recognising the pain of losing colleagues, companions, and comrades, while urging military personnel to draw strength from one another and sustain their support for the affected families.

In attendance at the solemn ceremony were Senate President Godswill Akpabio; National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd); Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; and Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu.

Others included Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke; Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas; and Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu.

Equally at the ceremony were Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Mohammed Mohammed; Director-General of Department of State Services, Tosin Ajayi; and Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zubaida Umar Abubakar.

Chief Mourner, Aneke, assured Nigerians that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will conduct a comprehensive, transparent, and thorough investigation into the NAF 931 aircraft accident in Ondo State. He pledged that the welfare of the victims and their families will remain a top priority of the service in line with the president’s directive.

Aneke emphasised that the Nigerian Air Force remained committed to the safety and well-being of its personnel, stating that the sacrifices of the fallen officers and men would not be forgotten.

He assured the bereaved families that the service would stand firmly by them during this difficult period, providing the necessary support and assistance to help them cope with the loss of their loved ones. He also presented a national flag to the next of kin of each deceased Air Force personnel.