Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

• Jos, Yola, Kano record lowest rate

•Over 4.5m active electricity customers remain without meters

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





A total of 307,149 electricity customers were newly metered by Distribution Companies (Discos) in September and October, as Nigeria’s overall metering rate rose to 64.69 per cent in October, from 63.99 per cent in the preceding month.

The increase brought the total number of metered electricity customers in the country to 8,352,714, compared with 8,208,020 recorded in September, while the number of active customers rose from 12,827,789 to 12,912,114 within the period.

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), in its September and October 2026 metering factsheet, showed that Discos metered 162,455 customers in September and another 144,694 in October, representing a combined 307,149 new meters installed over the two months.

Despite the improvement, more than 4.5 million active electricity customers remained without meters as of October, highlighting the continuing gap in the country’s metering programme.

A breakdown of the October figures showed that Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) recorded the highest number of newly metered customers, with 47,814, up from 46,190 in September.

Benin DisCo followed with 16,546 newly metered customers, while Port Harcourt recorded 10,829. Abuja DisCo added 10,357 customers, Kano 9,949, Ikeja 9,133, Jos 9,450, Enugu 12,243, Kaduna 6,393, Eko 6,814, and Yola 5,166.

In terms of metering coverage, Eko Disco maintained the highest rate at 91.68 per cent, followed by Ikeja at 88.37 per cent, and Abuja at 83.24 per cent.

Port Harcourt recorded 72.49 per cent, Benin 66.02 per cent, Ibadan 61.87 per cent, and Enugu 53.08 per cent.

However, Jos, Yola, Kano and Kaduna remained among the worst-performing distribution companies, with metering rates of 40.34 per cent, 41.02 per cent, 43.71 per cent and 44.71 per cent, respectively.

The October figures represented a 0.70 percentage-point improvement in the national metering rate over September, although the pace of new installations declined, with 144,694 customers metered in October against 162,455 in September.

The commission defined active customers as electricity consumers who had vended or been billed at least once within a 12-month period.