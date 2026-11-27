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• IBB backs Tinubu’s re-election bid as Abdulsalami hails President’s performance, canvasses peace ahead of 2027 polls

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday led a high-powered federal government delegation to Minna, the Niger State capital, to meet with two former military heads of state, General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The delegation, which included Information and National Orientation Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, first met behind closed doors with Babangida at his Hilltop mansion, before proceeding to Abdulsalami’s residence.

In his address, while conveying the president’s message to the two elder statesmen, Gbajabiamila explained that Tinubu had personally directed him to undertake the visit to ascertain the wellbeing of the former leaders and report back to him.

He said the president had been desirous of maintaining regular contact with the two former leaders but had been constrained by the demands of his engagements, particularly his campaign trips across the country.

According to the chief of staff, the president mandated him to proceed on the trip to Minna on Wednesday after returning from Borno State.

Gbajabiamila also disclosed that Tinubu mandated him to discuss some other matters privately during the visit, although he did not disclose the nature of the discussions.

He described the visits as courtesy calls, and explained that the delegation had earlier met with the Niger State governor before proceeding to the residences of the two former leaders.

Speaking with newsmen after the visit, Gbajabiamila disclosed that Babangida reaffirmed his support for Tinubu, expressing satisfaction with his government’s performance, while wishing him success in the January 2027 elections.

He stated that Abdulsalami also gave a favourable assessment of Tinubu’s stewardship, declaring that the president has done a good job since assuming office.

The chief of staff disclosed that the former military president was impressed with the work being done by Tinubu and had reaffirmed his continued support for the president.

He stated that both former leaders had been supportive of the Tinubu administration, adding that their respective places in Nigeria’s history made them important stakeholders in the affairs of the country.

Gbajabiamila stated, “These are two personalities that you cannot write the history of Nigeria without them occupying very major chapters in that history book.

“They have been very supportive of Mr. President, and he just asked that we come and see them, say hello to them, find out how they are doing, and I’m glad that they are both doing very well.

“We had a good tête-à-tête just now with General Babangida, who is very happy with what Mr President is doing. He is very happy with his work, and he continues to support him and wishes him all the very best and the best of luck in the forthcoming elections.”

Abdulsalami also expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Tinubu administration, when asked by journalists to assess the president’s stewardship.

“Well, so far, so good. I think the president has done a good job,” the former head of state said.

Against the backdrop of intensifying political activities ahead of the 2027 general election, Abdulsalami appealed to Nigerians to give peace a chance, saying that neither the country nor its democratic institutions could thrive in an atmosphere of violence and instability.

Speaking on behalf of the National Peace Committee, the former head of state stressed that the preservation of national peace must remain paramount as Nigerians prepare to elect their leaders.

He stated, “I want to pray for Nigeria so that we can have a peaceful election, because I keep saying, on behalf of the National Peace Committee, that we need peace in the country.

“Without peace, there will be no country, and if there is no country, there wouldn’t be an election. So, I am praying to our people that they should, please, give peace a chance so that we can have a peaceful election.”

Abdulsalami also lauded Tinubu for sustaining his relationship with the former leaders, despite the pressure of governance and his ongoing electioneering engagements across the country.

He expressed particular appreciation to the president for his concern for his health and the support extended to him during his medical trip abroad.

Abdulsalami said, “I want to thank him for this simple act of remembering us, despite the period of campaigning. He still remembers us, that we are still here in Minna.

“I want, through you, to thank Mr. President for the support he has always shown to us, especially when I was going for my medicals. He sent me some support. I want to thank him for that.

“Also, when the vice president came to India during the BRICS meeting, he asked him to come and see how I was doing.”

The former head of state assured the delegation that his health had improved considerably, adding that Babangida was also doing well.

He said, “We are doing well, as you have observed. We are doing very well, and my health is improving greatly. My brother across the hill is also doing fine.”

Others on Gbajabiamila’s delegation were Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman; former Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Yusuf Tanko Sununu; and former Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali.

Others included Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba; the member representing Kuru/Bebeji Federal Constituency, Hon. Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa; the member representing Surulere I Federal Constituency, Hon. Fuad Kayode Laguda; Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Dr Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart; and Director-General and Chief Negotiator of the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN), Hon. Sanusi Rikiji.