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Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE is scheduled to list on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, marking a significant milestone for Nigeria’s capital market. The development was confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday by the Vice-President, Oil and Gas, Dangote Group, Devakumar Edwin.

The listing follows the company’s initial public offering (IPO), which attracted approximately 3.8 million subscribers across 121 countries, including all 54 African countries.

Beyond the financial scale of the transaction, the offer signals a significant shift in the breadth of investor participation in Nigeria’s capital market. With a minimum subscription of N5,250, the IPO provided an opportunity for investors across different income groups and geographical locations to participate in the ownership of one of Africa’s largest industrial enterprises.

A key feature of the transaction was the deployment of digital infrastructure to facilitate investor access and manage subscriptions at scale. The offer leveraged NGX Invest, the digital public offering platform launched by Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) in June 2024, with a network of 186 distribution channels, including stockbrokers, banks, fintech platforms and WhatsApp.

Speaking during the launch of the IPO in September, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, highlighted the broader significance of expanding access to investment opportunities.

“This is how we build an ownership economy: strong Nigerian businesses accessing long-term capital, and more Nigerians having the opportunity to participate in their growth,” Popoola said.

The offer also had a continental dimension, with depository receipts enabling investor participation from other African markets, reflecting emerging opportunities for greater integration across the continent’s capital markets.

Government officials, regulators, business leaders, market operators and representatives of African exchanges are expected to attend the listing ceremony.

The admission of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE to NGX comes at a time when Nigeria is seeking to attract long-term investment, accelerate industrial development and build a $1 trillion economy.

The scale of the transaction and the breadth of investor participation offer an indication of the growing capacity of Nigeria’s capital market to finance large enterprises, broaden economic participation and channel savings into productive economic activities.