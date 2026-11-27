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Kayode Tokede

CBI News, the television news platform of Baywood Group, has officially expanded its broadcast reach through StarTimes Channel 285 with the aim of telling African stories to a global audience.

The development was announced recently, during a media parley and facility tour at the station’s headquarters in Lagos.

The programme began with a tour of the facility, where CBI News officials took guests through its various sections, including the reception, lounge, makeup studio, editing room and control room. The tour offered a look into the technical and creative processes behind the station’s broadcasts.

Another notable feature of the building was its collection of distinctive artworks, which reflected the station’s identity and its ambition to become a media organisation by Africans for Africa.

The founder of Baywood Group, Chris Baywood Ibe, said the organisation would not be in a hurry to publish breaking stories without establishing their accuracy, adding that it intended to become a reliable platform for verifying information and providing context to developments.

“We will not be in a hurry to break that news. But we would like to be the platform that can confirm every news that is broken. If you hear there is breaking news, then think about CBI News and go to the platform to confirm whether that news is real,” he said.

He explained that the organisation would also give attention to human-interest stories and solution journalism by examining the impact of government policies, infrastructure projects and other developments on people’s lives, businesses and livelihoods.

Describing its operational model, Ibe said CBI News was adopting a mobile-first and digital-first approach in response to changing patterns of news consumption.

He disclosed that the organisation would introduce an application within the next month to enable content creators to upload and monetise their work, adding that the initiative was part of efforts to expand opportunities within Nigeria’s creator economy.

On the organisation’s expansion plans, Ibe said it would establish additional studios and production facilities, including a second studio at its Lagos location, as well as sub-studios in Enugu and Abuja.

He explained that the additional Lagos studio would accommodate podcasts, pre-recorded programmes and other productions that do not require the live broadcast studio.

He said the organisation was also developing plans to establish regional bureaus across Africa, with West, North and Southern Africa identified as important sub-regions for its operations.

On its workforce, Ibe disclosed that CBI News currently had more than 70 employees but would increase its manpower as its operations and geographical coverage expanded.

He said the organisation would maintain a lean operational structure, combining experienced professionals with younger workers and interns, while investing in skills development through its academy.

Ibe said the broader ambition was to build an integrated Nigerian and African multimedia organisation that would combine journalism, entertainment, digital broadcasting and content creation.