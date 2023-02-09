Governors Worried over Fuel Scarcity, Currency Swap, Says Gov Bello

*Niger APC guber candidate promises to combat insecurity

Juliet Akoje in Abuja.

Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Bello has said that governors are concerned about what is presently going on as a result of fuel scarcity and currency swap policy which are unfavourably affecting the citizens.

Bello made this known during his remarks at the presentation and fund raising for a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Mohammed Bago, who is the Niger State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election in Abuja on Tuesday night.

He noted that the states chief executives feel the pains of their citizens caused by the energy and financial crises but expressed hope that such would soon be over. He appeal to Nigerians to remain resolute.

The governor said, “Someone also mentioned earlier on that things are difficult; fuel scarcity, cashless this, cashless that. Yes, it’s true but with determination and the will of the people, we will make it. Fuel scarcity, all these issues will stop at some point.

“All the governors of Nigeria are concerned about what is going on. We feel it on our citizens, but they will stop. That shouldn’t distract us, we should be very optimistic, we should go to our polling stations (units) to vote for Mohammed Bago as governor.

“The APC governorship candidate is a grassroots politician with the leadership acumen and zest to take the power state to next level of transformation. Everyone should support his emergence as the next Niger state governor.”

While speaking on his relationship with his would be successor, the chairman of North-Central Governors Forum added, “there is a bond between two of us. A bond of trust, and mutual understanding. He has supported me when I needed support.

“But let me tell you one thing about our incoming (Bago), he will never abandon you. If he is with you, he is with you, if he’s not with you, he is not with you. I remember after my second term election, they did National Assembly first before ours; the issue is once people win their election they go back. This gentleman came back to me and he stayed to the last day. And that I will never forget and really appreciate.

“The people of Niger state have spoken and I deliberately refused to get involve in the primaries. Even with all the pressure, I said let the will of the people speak. Whenever you allow the will of the people to speak, you don’t have problem with general election.

“What we are seeing today in Niger state; the acceptance, the receptions during campaigns is the result of allowing people to decide what they want. Campaigns have been completed in two zones and I can tell you in those two zones we scored 90%. The only zone that is left, it won’t be different”, he added.

The Niger state APC gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Mohammed Bago while speaking said the issue of fuel scarcity and currency redesign will sabotage things for government and the ruling party ahead of the general election.

“People who are advising for the redesign of Naira and implementation of the policy are not being considerate of the plight of the people. Politicians who have money are not releasing funds so they don’t care whether you change money or you don’t change money. That is number one.

“Number two; the fuel scarcity is purely sabotage. I appeal to the government of the day to make sure that it enforces or put agencies in charge of this industry at work so that there will be availability of fuel. The triumph of evil is short by the grace of God (it will be over)”

Speaking on his blueprint, he said: “We want to bring new change to Niger state. We want to rebrand Niger so that we can be one of the strong economies in Nigeria.”

“As you are aware, Niger state is the largest state in Nigeria in terms of land mass. We have 76, 000 square kilometers of arable land, we have hydropower stations in Niger and yet we don’t have irrigation dams in Niger. So we only wait for raining season, we want to be an agriculture giant in this country and an industrial giant for that matter”.

He assured that if elected as governor, his administration will tackle insecurity in the North-Central state through collaboration with the local governments and traditional institutions.

“We traveled around Niger for the campaigns, we have seen how people live and how our bushes are and how our local governments are

“There is need for the government at the centre in the state to connect with the traditional institutions and the local institutions to curb insecurity and by the grace of God it will be a thing of the past.”