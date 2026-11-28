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Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reiterated its commitment to conducting free, credible, inclusive and transparent elections in 2027, following the successful conduct of a mock election in Plateau State on Saturday.

Chairman of the commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan, who monitored the exercise, said the mock poll was designed to assess the functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), as well as evaluate the efficiency of the voter accreditation process ahead of the general election.

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise and the turnout of voters, noting that the accreditation process proceeded smoothly and in an orderly manner.

Amupitan assured Nigerians that INEC was making adequate preparations to deliver a credible electoral process in 2027, stressing the commission’s determination to uphold the principles of transparency, inclusiveness and integrity.

The INEC chairman also disclosed that the commission was working closely with security agencies to ensure the safety of voters, electoral personnel and election materials during the polls.

According to him, INEC has conducted a nationwide risk assessment of polling units and shared its findings with relevant law enforcement agencies.

“We have done what we call a risk assessment of all the polling units in Nigeria, and we have identified all the polling units and shared them with the law enforcement agencies so that they can make extra preparations ahead of the elections,” he said.

“We are determined that the 2027 election will be free, inclusive, credible and transparent,” the chairman emphasised.