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* Welcomes Nigeria’s admission into global bioenergy partnership

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has charged the Energy Commission of Nigeria with accelerating the development of the country’s bioenergy industry as part of his administration’s efforts to reduce dependence on petrol and diesel, lower energy costs and create jobs.

The president, in a release issued on Saturday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, gave the charge while welcoming Nigeria’s admission as a Partner Country of the Global Bioenergy Partnership (GBEP), an international initiative hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

Nigeria’s admission on November 5, 2026, in Rome, Italy, follows the Federal Executive Council’s approval of the Strategic Plan of the Nigeria Bioenergy Partnership.

Since assuming office in 2023, Tinubu has taken steps to diversify Nigeria’s energy sources and reduce energy costs, including establishing the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas, expanding its mandate to include electric vehicles and constituting the Presidential Committee on Green Economic Initiatives.

Nigeria’s participation in the Global Bioenergy Partnership builds on these measures.

The president noted that with Nigeria’s vast agricultural resources, the country has no reason to overlook the economic benefits of converting agricultural waste and other organic materials into commercially viable fuels.

According to Tinubu, “Developing a domestic biofuel industry will open new markets for Nigerian farmers, create employment opportunities and stimulate manufacturing, particularly in rural communities.

“I expect the commission to translate Nigeria’s membership of the Partnership into investments, new industries and more affordable energy for Nigerians.”

The president commended the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, and his team for securing Nigeria’s admission into the Partnership and advancing the Federal Government’s energy diversification policy.

Tinubu urged the commission to work with the private sector to establish biofuel production facilities across the country without compromising national food security.