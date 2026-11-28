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Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chief Uche Nnaji, has unveiled his manifesto ahead of the 2027 governorship election, prioritising job creation, industrialisation and open governance.

Nnaji unveiled the manifesto Saturday, in Enugu during the inauguration of the party’s campaign council, pledging to generate 50,000 direct and indirect jobs through industrial development.

He said the proposed industries would create employment opportunities for young people, stimulate economic activities and help address hunger and insecurity in the state.

“What we are doing is giving a manifesto based on truth and reality, not a manifesto based on lies,” he said. “When we build these industries, we will be able to take a minimum of 50,000 youths off the streets through direct and indirect employment,” he said.

Speaking further, he said: “We want to have a society where there will be no danger to people’s lives. We want to wipe out or drastically reduce hunger in this state.”

The candidate said his administration would also promote open governance by publishing government budgets and making contract details accessible to the public to strengthen transparency and accountability.

Earlier, the PDP deputy governorship candidate, Chief Peter Ugwu, urged members of the campaign council and local government campaign leaders to take the campaign to their communities and mobilise grassroots support ahead of the February 6 election.

Also speaking, the party’s state Secretary, Chukwunonye Okereke, reiterated that the party’s manifesto was anchored on five pillars, including governance, security, economic prosperity, industrialisation and infrastructural development.