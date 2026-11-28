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Business leaders, military officers, medical professionals and traditional rulers have called on men to prioritise their physical and mental health, family responsibilities and personal values while pursuing professional and financial success.

They made the call at the inaugural edition of The Marriott Conversation, organised by Etiquette, Poise & Protocol Resource (EPRA) at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, to commemorate International Men’s Day.

The event, themed ‘The Man, His Mission, The Legacy,’ attracted 71 participants aged between 29 and 76, while 11 others participated virtually.

The gathering featured keynote addresses, interactive sessions and panel discussions on marriage, fatherhood, financial responsibilities, emotional intelligence and mental health.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of EPRA, Mr. Olutunji Oladimeji, said the initiative was designed to encourage men to reflect on their personal lives beyond professional accomplishments and societal expectations.

“TMC 2026 was an opportunity to look beyond professional titles, financial accomplishments and social expectations, and examine the man behind these achievements,” he said.

Oladimeji expressed concern over family conflicts and the pressures associated with financial and social responsibilities, stressing the need for men to pay greater attention to their well-being.

“Our intention is to encourage personal reflection leading to a wholesome redemption, rather than conventional motivational speeches,” he added.

In his keynote address, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings, Dr. Adegbite Falade, highlighted the emotional and psychological pressures confronting men in their efforts to fulfil family and professional obligations.

Falade, who addressed participants through a recorded presentation, noted that societal expectations often discouraged men from acknowledging their struggles and seeking assistance.

“Strength is not always the absence of struggle. Strength is the courage to recognise struggle and to seek help before it destroys you,” he said.

He urged men to avoid pursuing financial and professional achievements at the expense of their marriages, relationships with their children and personal health.

“Success is a terrible bargain if your wife becomes a stranger and your children become spectators of your life.

“Never sacrifice permanent relationships on the altar of temporary accomplishments. It is not worth it,” Falade stated.

Speaking on the importance of building a lasting legacy, he encouraged men to invest in the character and development of their children rather than concentrate solely on material inheritance.

“An inheritance is what you leave for your children. A legacy is what you leave in your children,” he said.

Also speaking, Air Vice Marshal Albert Bot emphasised the importance of emotional intelligence in managing personal relationships, professional responsibilities and societal expectations.

Bot urged men to develop the capacity to manage anger, stress and interpersonal conflicts without undermining their relationships.

He distinguished between reacting emotionally to situations and responding constructively to challenges, noting that effective conflict management was essential to maintaining healthy relationships.

“The man you are on the inside should be bigger than the person on the outside,” he said.

The Special Guest of Honour and Eze Aro IX of Arochukwu Kingdom, Dr. Eberechukwu Oji, stressed the importance of faith, family, mentorship and accountability in helping men navigate life’s challenges.

The traditional ruler encouraged men to embrace vulnerability and seek support from trusted friends, mentors and family members when confronted with difficult circumstances.

Speaking on parenting, Oji urged fathers to instil discipline and responsibility in their children.

“The cure to entitlement is to teach a sense of responsibility,” he said.

The event also featured a session during which two elders shared their experiences on marriage, parenting and family relationships.

A retired medical professional, Pa Okungbaye, encouraged men to demonstrate commitment to their families through active participation in domestic responsibilities, effective communication and mutual respect.

Similarly, Chairman of Mind Builders Schools, Elder Bosun Falore, identified prayer, patience and presence as essential elements of successful family relationships.

Falore maintained that financial provision alone was insufficient to sustain a family, stressing the importance of emotional maturity and active involvement in the lives of spouses and children.

During a panel session moderated by Charles Okeibunor, participants examined the challenges associated with extended family financial obligations, work-life balance and mental health.

The Chief Executive Officer of Doughcrust and men’s mental health advocate, Mr. Ayokunle Okuneye, urged men to establish financial boundaries while supporting members of their extended families.

He noted that excessive financial commitments could undermine personal well-being and financial stability.

Executive Director of MoMo Payment Service Bank, Mr. Femi Aminu, also advised men to provide financial assistance within their means and avoid commitments that could expose them to unnecessary pressure.

On his part, Group Executive Director, West and Central Africa, Omnicom Media Group, Mr. Yinka Adebayo, encouraged men to avoid unhealthy comparisons and competition while pursuing their personal and professional goals.

Other panellists included the Medical Director of Divine Medicals Centre, Dr. Greg Osagie, and Executive Director, Sales, Carloha Nigeria, Mr. Joseph Omokaphue.

The panellists stressed the need for men to strike a balance between financial responsibilities and active participation in family life, noting that spouses and children required emotional support and attention beyond material provision.

The event received support from Carloha Nigeria and Gee Royal, while representatives of Unitrust Insurance, Uridium Technology, Coronation Insurance and ToriBOX also participated.

Meanwhile, EPRA disclosed plans to sustain the conversation through an initiative tagged ‘Brotherhood Code,’ which would feature online engagements, smaller gatherings and access to support resources.

The organisers also disclosed that preparations had commenced for the second edition of The Marriott Conversation.

Established in 2011, EPRA provides training in etiquette, emotional intelligence, social conduct and professional development for educational institutions and corporate organisations.