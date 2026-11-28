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* Orders personnel to make physical fitness part of their daily routine

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has said that officers and ratings of the Nigerian Navy must be fit and ready to serve whenever duty calls.

Vice Admiral Abbas also ordered all personnel of the Nigerian Navy to make physical fitness part of their daily routine and sustain regular physical training across all Navy units, so that the Service will continue building individual fitness and overall operational effectiveness.

Speaking during the Fourth Quarter Route March in Abuja on Saturday, the CNS explained that the routine exercise builds the collective endurance of personnel, raises their physical fitness and strengthens teamwork among commands and establishments.

Represented by the Director of Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation at Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Mohammed Yakubu Dahiru, the CNS said that the route march is held every quarter as part of the Nigerian Navy’s regular training programme.

He said: “It also reinforces a standard that applies to every officer and rating: we must be fit and ready to serve whenever duty calls. This quarterly exercise supports the Chief of the Naval Staff’s mission to deploy a highly motivated and professional naval force capable of safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime interests and contributing effectively to joint operations.

“Whether on patrol, responding to an emergency or supporting joint counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations, fitter personnel are better prepared for the demands of the mission and can sustain their performance until it is complete.”

He also spoke on ongoing operations, stating: “Our operational successes this year, particularly in Operation Delta Sentinel and across joint theatres nationwide, demonstrate why physical standards matter. Naval personnel have disrupted illegal refining sites and recovered suspected stolen crude oil, thereby denying criminal elements the proceeds of crime.

“Across our commands, bases and formations, we have rescued kidnap victims, protected critical maritime infrastructure, helped secure our waterways and taken the lead in neutralising violent extremist insurgents in ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.

“Behind each of these results are personnel who can sustain long hours on duty, remain alert as fatigue sets in and work together when the pressure is greatest.”

Commending their dedication, resilience and service to the nation, Vice Admiral Abbas urged personnel to carry the same discipline, vigilance and teamwork they demonstrated into every assignment as the year draws to a close.

“While the Route March is quarterly, readiness is a daily responsibility. The standards we uphold in training are the standards we take into operations, so let us continue to hold ourselves to a level that reflects our core values of integrity, professionalism and teamwork,” he concluded.

