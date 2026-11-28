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Funmi Ogundare

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has screened about 2,500 people for eye-related ailments and performed 421 surgeries as part of its six-day free medical outreach aimed at improving access to eye care for underserved communities.

The six-day outreach is coordinated by the college’s Centre for Linkages, Partnerships and Collaborations and Centre for Information, Communications and Public Relations, alongside the Directorate of Medical Services.

The Deputy Rector (Academics), Dr. Ismail Badmus, disclosed this weekend at the medical outreach programme organised in collaboration with the Al Basar International Foundation.

Badmus said the college had initially targeted screening 7,000 people and conducting about 700 surgeries but had so far screened 2,500 out of the revised target of 4,000, while 421 surgeries had been performed.

He explained that the surgeries, which focused mainly on cataracts, were being conducted at the Gbagada General Hospital, with the college’s medical services department and two other centres coordinating the exercise.

According to him, the outreach also involves volunteers from within and outside the institution, who are supporting the delivery of medical services to beneficiaries.

The deputy rector said the initiative was part of the institution’s corporate social responsibility to give back to the communities that had supported its operations over the years.

He noted that YABATECH believed its responsibility extended beyond producing skilled graduates to addressing the needs and challenges of the wider society.

“This is the fourth time we are doing it. We feel that we owe society more than the production of graduates that are built and featured. It is part of our corporate social responsibility to give back to society at large,” he stated.

He added that the college’s relationship with its host communities had made it necessary to identify with their challenges and provide assistance, particularly in areas where residents lacked access to affordable healthcare.

Badmus observed that many of the beneficiaries were aged between 40 and 70, with some unable to afford the cost of cataract surgery.

He explained that the college had expanded the scope of this year’s intervention to include glaucoma surgeries, with a target of 100 procedures.

Badmus said the decision followed the realisation that some patients who turned up for screening had neither cataracts nor glaucoma, making them ineligible for the initial surgical intervention.

He said the college had, for the first time, decided to extend assistance to members of the public with other eye-related conditions rather than turn them away without support.

According to him, “The institution is inviting members of the public to help identify and refer people who may have been missed during the exercise for possible intervention.

He, however, acknowledged that the outreach was yet to meet its initial screening and surgery targets, expressing hope that the intervention would reach more beneficiaries.

Speaking with journalists, the Regional Manager of Al Basar International Foundation, Bello Abdullahi Yuguda, explained that the intervention was designed to provide free eye care and medication to less privileged Nigerians who could not afford specialised treatment.

He stated that the foundation had set a target of conducting 700 surgeries and reaching about 4,000 people with free medical consultations, medicines and eyeglasses.

He said while more than 450 patients had undergone cataract and pterygium surgeries, another 100 patients diagnosed with glaucoma had been referred to the foundation’s hospital in Ibadan for further investigations before surgery.

This, he said, brought the number of patients identified for surgical intervention to about 550, with additional approvals secured for patients requiring retina and other complicated eye surgeries in Kano.

According to him, the foundation is committed to ensuring that beneficiaries receive quality eye care, regardless of their financial circumstances.

“Our intention for this outreach is to cater for the less privileged. Our target is to have 700 surgeries, as well as reach about 4,000 people with the distribution of medicines and eyeglasses.

“With the collaboration of YABATECH, as well as the intervention of the state and local governments, we are able to achieve this target and make the outreach successful,” he stressed.

Yuguda explained that the programme was supported by humanitarian organisations and sponsors who funded the surgeries and other medical interventions.

Some beneficiaries of the free eye-care outreach, expressed gratitude to the organisers, describing the initiative as a life-changing intervention that had enabled them to regain their sight.

One of the beneficiaries, John Isibor, thanked God and the foundation for providing the opportunity to access eye treatment that would otherwise have been beyond his financial means.

“First of all, I thank God and the foundation behind this programme. I pray that God will also surprise them and provide everything they need but cannot afford,” he said.