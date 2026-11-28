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* Says Speaker Abbas to secure internships for fresh graduates in N’Assembly, MDAs

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI), founded by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has trained 268 young Nigerians in five years, with more than 80 of its fellows already contributing to public service across the National Assembly, State House, federal and state ministries, departments and agencies.

Gbajabiamila, who is the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, disclosed this at the graduation ceremony of the initiative’s fifth cohort and celebration of its fifth anniversary in Abuja Saturday.

He said the programme was established to prepare young Nigerians for leadership and equip them with the knowledge and experience required to strengthen public institutions.

He also revealed that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, had pledged to personally facilitate internship opportunities for the latest graduates across the National Assembly and various ministries, departments and agencies of government.

According to Gbajabiamila, more than 20 LMI fellows are already working in Abbas’s office and other departments of the National Assembly, a development he described as evidence of the initiative’s growing contribution to Nigeria’s leadership development.

The former Speaker explained that the initiative was conceived in 2022, when he marked his 60th birthday, as a deliberate investment in the future of public leadership and governance in Nigeria.

He said the programme was designed to give young Nigerians early exposure to the workings of public institutions, legislative processes, policymaking and the responsibilities associated with governance, rather than waiting until they occupy positions of authority.

“By the end of today, LMI would have graduated five cohorts in five years and trained 268 dynamic and impressive fellows. Young leaders ready to hit the ground running,” he said.

Gbajabiamila disclosed that the initiative had also entered into a partnership with the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC), formalised through a memorandum of understanding signed two days before the graduation ceremony, to facilitate the deployment of its fellows beyond Nigeria.

He expressed appreciation to the Director-General of NTAC, Dr. Buba Yakub, for supporting the initiative and facilitating the partnership.

The former Speaker described the achievements recorded by the programme as encouraging but stressed that its ultimate success would not be determined by the number of graduates or certificates awarded, but by the quality of their contributions to public institutions and society.

He said: “The real test is what our LMI Fellows do with the knowledge, exposure and opportunities they have received. It is the quality of their contributions to public institutions, the integrity with which they discharge their responsibilities and the difference they make in the lives of the people they serve.”

Gbajabiamila maintained that leadership development must be deliberate, inclusive and sustained, stressing that Nigeria could not build strong institutions without preparing competent and public-spirited young people to take up leadership responsibilities.

He noted that the five cohorts had brought together young Nigerians from different states, ethnic, religious, geographical and professional backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities.

According to him, the programme deliberately maintains gender balance and promotes inclusion to ensure that its leadership development process reflects the diversity of the Nigerian society.

Gbajabiamila, who described nation-building as a collective responsibility, acknowledged the contributions of the management team, faculty members, institutional partners and other stakeholders who had sustained the initiative over the past five years.

He particularly commended Abbas for embracing the programme and consistently providing opportunities for its fellows to interact with experienced legislators and gain practical exposure to parliamentary leadership.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, whom he described as a consistent supporter of the initiative and a valuable resource person for successive cohorts.

Other personalities he appreciated included the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL), Alban Bagbin; Speaker of the House of Representatives of Liberia, Richard Koon; and Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

He also commended the Chairman of the LMI Planning and Advisory Committee and Secretary-General of CoSPAL, Dr. ‘Dapo Oyewole; the Chairman of the Leadership Advancement Foundation (LEAF), Dr. Ike Neliaku; and the Director of LMI, Ms. Solape Sonuga, for their contributions to the growth of the initiative.

The former Speaker disclosed that more than 50 professionals were engaged behind the scenes to ensure the effective planning and implementation of the programme, which, according to him, requires approximately one year of preparation.

He said the initiative had also benefited from the contributions of more than 200 faculty members who had shared their knowledge, professional experience and expertise with the fellows over the years.

Gbajabiamila, however, called for increased financial and institutional support to expand the programme, noting that sustaining its achievements would require more partnerships and resources.

“We will need more support. We will need more hands. And I dare say we will need more pockets, other than mine,” he said.

Earlier, the Director of LMI, Ms. Solape Sonuga, disclosed that the fifth cohort attracted nearly 24,000 initiated applications, out of which more than 7,000 were completed applications.

She said the figures demonstrated the continuing interest of young Nigerians in public service despite growing cynicism about governance and public institutions.

Sonuga described the initiative as a deliberate intervention to develop a pipeline of competent, ethical and committed leaders for Nigeria and Africa.

She said the programme was established on the conviction that leadership succession should not be left to chance but must be deliberately planned through systematic investment in young people.

According to her, the fellows spent three weeks undergoing intensive training and engaging with distinguished parliamentary leaders, diplomats, policymakers, development practitioners and institutional leaders.

She said the programme exposed participants to the practical workings of governance and provided opportunities for them to engage with leaders and institutions beyond Nigeria’s borders.

“The most consequential thing you will take away from this experience is not the calibre of the people you have met, but the calibre of the person you are becoming.

“Because the greatest privilege of this Fellowship is not access. It is transformation,” she said.

Sonuga challenged the graduating fellows to demonstrate intellectual courage, integrity, discipline and excellence in their respective areas of engagement, stressing that they should not wait until they occupy prominent public offices before demonstrating leadership.

She warned that Africa’s major challenge was not a shortage of ambition but the need to strengthen character, competence, commitment and conviction among those aspiring to lead.

In a special recognition segment, Gbajabiamila announced Laraba Joshua from Kebbi State as the recipient of the Oluwadamilola Agbaje Outstanding Fellow Award for Cohort Five.

The award was established in memory of Oluwadamilola Agbaje, a member of Cohort Three who died last year, to recognise fellows who exemplify the values of excellence, integrity, commitment and service upon which the initiative was founded.

Gbajabiamila described Joshua’s story as exceptional, noting that she was among the first few people from her village to attend university and had subsequently devoted herself to advocacy aimed at expanding educational opportunities for other young people.

He said her commitment to helping others access opportunities reflected the kind of selfless leadership the initiative sought to cultivate.

In her vote of thanks, the Vice-Chairperson of the LMI Planning and Advisory Committee, Ms. Adeola Olayinka, expressed appreciation to Gbajabiamila, Abbas, the management team, faculty members, institutional partners and other stakeholders for sustaining the initiative.

She congratulated the graduating fellows and reminded them that the fellowship was not the destination but the beginning of greater responsibilities in public service and nation-building.

Olayinka also disclosed that preparations for the sixth cohort would commence immediately, signalling the initiative’s determination to sustain its leadership development programme.