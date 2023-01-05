Maangi: You Don’t Need to Be Billionaire to Build Profitable Business in Africa

Jeremiah Maangi, Managing Director of Bizin Africa, is an ‘invest in Africa’ ambassador, an integrated marketing professional and an investment management specialist. Recently, he was appointed as SiGMA Brand Ambassador Africa. Maangi tells John Bamidele what to expect at SiGMA Africa, which will take place in Nairobi, Kenya, between January 16 and 19

Bizin Africa was recently announced as the brand ambassador for Sigma Africa 2023. What are your expectations for the event?

The appointment of Bizin Africa as the Sigma Africa brand ambassador reflects our expanding efforts to support companies and organizations as they expand and make investments throughout various African economic sectors. The majority of attendees at the summit have an interest in the African igaming market in some way. Thus the conference is very helpful for Bizin Africa in achieving our goal of promoting Africa as the best investment destination globally.

I am confident that Sigma Africa 2023 will provide a platform for businesses to strike life-altering deals, for those looking for investment to realise their ambitions, and for individuals who are not well-versed in the field to gain additional knowledge from sector specialists. All of this is merely a result of the fact that Sigma Africa 2023 will bring all industry participants to a single table. As a result, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for anyone interested in the African igaming industry to come, interact with their peers, and learn more while having fun and enjoying Nairobi’s stunning natural surroundings.

What is Sigma Africa going to do differently in gaming events in Africa?

Sigma is a network. It is a community that has grown over the years and has succeeded in building a solid team of staff, presenters, exhibitors, partners and other important figures in the African igaming industry. Therefore, it should be obvious that Sigma is a sure bet. Whether you are merely attending, speaking, or exhibiting, you can be certain that at the end of the three-day summit, you will have gained big.

In Africa, retail dominate all the gaming verticals. Do you see Sigma events in Africa accelerate the shift from retail to online?

I think online is already dominating the industry in Africa. The availability of mobile phones with an internet connection has also increased, and this trend is currently accelerating at a supersonic rate. Therefore, I don’t believe that Sigma events in Africa will contribute in any way to shifting people’s perceptions of gaming from retail to online, as this is already happening.

Africa is regarded as high risk by investors. However, we have witnessed an influx of foreign gaming brands in Africa. What is the attraction?

It’s simple. You don’t need to be a billionaire to build a strong and profitable business in Africa. This is why most businesses are interested in this ‘highly risky’ market. To make it in Africa, you need to do proper market research and engage with customers on the ground, including consultants and people who have already been in the industry. You need to recognise that there are 54 different countries in Africa; Africa is not one country. The reception of gambling products varies depending on the nation. These nations are further divided into numerous areas, each of which has particular characteristics, necessitating a distinct strategy for each region. Avoid copying from Europe, Asia or America and pasting in Africa, as it won’t work anyway.

You must work on a platform that is simple to use and has distinctive features. If the unique features your platform wants to offer have already been implemented by your competitors, improve them before coming live and be prepared to invest a significant amount of money in promoting your brand, especially in the first year. You must therefore have a good budget.

In addition, you must understand that bonuses are good, but not all bonuses work in Africa. In my opinion, there are more scammers on this continent than on any other. As a result, you must be extremely cautious when selecting offers and bonuses that you will give to your players.

Between Latin America and Africa, which do you see as the next frontier in gaming?

The two regions are markets every investor should have an eye on. I sometimes consider the two regions the best for someone interested in markets that are upcoming and, at the same time, not overcrowded.