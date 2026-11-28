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Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State and Senator representing Lagos West, Idiat Oluranti Adebule, is dead.

Adebule died on Saturday at the age of 56.

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) announced its grief over her death, describing her passing as an enormous loss to the party, Lagos State and the country.

In a condolence statement issued on Saturday, the party’s spokesman, Seye Oladejo, described her death as sudden and painful, noting that she remained active in political and public engagements until her demise.

Oladejo described the late senator as an accomplished educationist, committed public servant and respected political leader whose career was defined by dedication to public service.

He recalled her years of service as Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Deputy Governor between 2015 and 2019, and subsequently as Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District.

According to the APC spokesman, Adebule played a significant role in the governance of Lagos State during her tenure as deputy governor and continued to contribute to the development of her constituents after moving to the National Assembly.

The party also acknowledged her contributions to its organisation, political mobilisation and electoral successes, describing her as a loyal and dependable party stalwart.

“We are particularly devastated by the suddenness of this loss. It is difficult to reconcile the reality of her departure with the vibrancy, energy and commitment with which she continued to discharge her responsibilities and engage with party members and constituents,” the statement said.

The APC extended its condolences to her immediate family, political associates, constituents in Lagos West and the wider political community.

The party also prayed for the repose of her soul and for strength for her family and loved ones to bear the loss.

Paying tribute to the deceased, Oladejo said: “Your contributions will endure, your footprints will remain indelible, and your memory will forever occupy a special place in the history of Lagos State and our great party.”