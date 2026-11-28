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Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd.), has called for the immediate and strategic integration of Nigerian universities into the nation’s security architecture, declaring that safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty and future requires an all-of-nation alliance driven by indigenous intellect, innovation and patriotic resolve.

The Minister also outlined six critical areas in which Nigerian universities must take the lead in defending and advancing the Nigerian project: Strategic Research and Policy Intelligence, Indigenous Technological Sovereignty, Capital and Executive Capacity, Peacebuilding and National Cohesion, Economic and Human Security, and Strategic Foresight.

General Musa made this call while delivering a convocation lecture titled, “The Strategic Role of Universities in Nigeria’s National Security Architecture: Challenges, Opportunities and Policy Imperatives”, at Admiralty University of Nigeria (ADUN), Ibusa, Delta State.

The Minister emphasised that contemporary national security extends far beyond conventional military operations.

Addressing the academic audience, the Minister noted that Nigeria is confronting complex and hybrid threats rooted in socioeconomic vulnerabilities and technological gaps. He added that winning the peace and securing the homeland demand the full mobilisation of the nation’s citadels of learning.

“Security is not the responsibility of the Armed Forces and other security agencies alone; it is a sacred national undertaking that requires the collective strength of government, institutions, communities and citizens. A nation may possess formidable military capabilities, yet remain vulnerable if its economy is weak, its technology is externally dependent and its intellectual capital is underutilised. Our universities must stand as pillars of strategic intelligence, technological sovereignty and national resilience,” General Musa stated.

While acknowledging systemic challenges such as inadequate research infrastructure, brain drain, weak synergy between academia and security agencies, and limited commercialisation of research, the Minister highlighted the Federal Government’s decisive investments to reverse these trends.

He cited Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) approvals of ₦4.25 billion for 158 research projects in August 2025 and an additional ₦7.5 billion for 174 research teams in June 2026 as evidence of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s commitment to funding home-grown solutions.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Defence, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the Minister outlined clear policy imperatives requiring Federal and State Governments to institutionalise university-security frameworks, university managements to prioritise impact-driven research and campus safety, and security institutions to commission independent academic studies while respecting academic freedom.

Turning to the graduating class, the Defence Minister urged the graduates to reject any sense of entitlement and embrace their degrees as instruments of national service.

“Nigeria is not merely waiting for you to occupy offices; your fatherland is waiting for you to solve problems,” the Minister charged. “Whether you studied computer science, agriculture, engineering, law, education or political science, your knowledge must defend our digital borders, feed our citizens, strengthen our infrastructure and uphold the rule of law. Let your competence strengthen society, let your integrity inspire confidence, and let your patriotism be demonstrated through courageous and responsible action.”