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In a bid to ensure a practical compliance obligations in the data ecosystem, the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), in collaboration with Meta, has held a roundtable for Data Protection Officers (DPOs) in Lagos.

The roundtable, held under the NDPC Initiative for Data Protection on November 26, 2026, brought together organisation’s DPOs from both the private and public sectors, including Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to deepen their understanding of the NDPC Guidance Notice as part of their Continuous Professional Development programme.

The roundtable also offered an opportunity for the DPOs to interact, share experiences as they work together in alignment with the broader data protection ecosystem under the NDPC, while promoting data processing practices that prioritise security and privacy.

In his opening remarks, NDPC National Commissioner and CEO, Dr Vincent Olatunji, urged the DPOs to work together towards building an ecosystem that fosters stronger professional collaboration that will enable them to share ideas and learn from each other.

Olatunji, represented by Mr Victor Danladi Barde, Head of Digital Services of NDPC, said following the virtual meeting held with the DPOs, the commission decided to bring the engagement to a physical platform to encourage networking and experience-sharing.

Speaking with newsmen on the sideline, Ibukunoluwa Owa, Head of Regulations Unit at the NDPC, said the roundtable was to interact with the DPOs, listen to them and guide them accordingly as they discharge their duties.

“We are here for the Data Protection Officers roundtable, the special event for Lagos, as we had the one for Abuja earlier in the month.The Data Protection Officers are very instrumental for an organisation as they are the people that guide and advise their organisations on complying with the Nigeria Data Protection Act.

“So, this roundtable is just to engage with them, understand them and guide them

regarding implementation of the Nigeria Data Protection Law and provide the licensing and guidance for them.

“We also want to ensure that they are continuously engaged and their capacity development is continuously improved to ensure that they are able to work effectively and efficiently in this ever-growing digital economy,” she said.

Some of the DPOs who spoke with newsmen said the roundtable provided useful insights into their responsibilities and the need to strengthen data protection practices in their respective organisations.

They, however, urged the commission to improve information dissemination and establish a platform where DPOs can collaborate and access information about its programmes, stressing that such a platform will also enable officers to share knowledge and extend their learning to data champions within their organisations.