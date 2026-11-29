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In a historic milestone for Nigeria’s aviation, United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) on Sunday, November 29, commenced direct flight operations connecting Jos, the Plateau State capital and Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The inaugural flight marks the first time in over 50 years that scheduled commercial flights have linked Plateau directly with the South-east, cutting a journey of more than 12 hours by road to a seamless one-hour flight.

The flight is the result of a partnership between Plateau State and United Nigeria Airlines, which aims to boost trade, tourism and investment.

Speaking on arrival at the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri, Plateau State Commissioner for Transport, Jatau Gyang, said the development reflects the vision of Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Describing Jos as a “miniature Nigeria,” Gyang said the new route is designed to connect the South and the North seamlessly.

He stressed the immense economic potential of agricultural trade, noting that Jos’s cool climate produces high-demand, perishable agro-products, including Irish potatoes, cabbages and strawberries.

Gyang said: “You can see the jubilation by our brothers from the South as a result of this inaugural flight, which they have long, long awaited. To the glory of God, Governor Caleb Mutfwang approved this flight from Jos to Owerri and from Jos to Kano so that our people can get a feel of the different parts of the country.

“Our choice of Owerri is simple. It is central to the South-east and South-south. People from Calabar, Port Harcourt and Benin can easily drive into Owerri in less than an hour, or at most two hours, to join a direct flight to Jos. Likewise, people from other South-east states can drive to the airport within 30 minutes to an hour to take their direct flight to Jos. This will cut the cost of connecting flights from Jos to Abuja or Lagos before flying on to Port Harcourt, Benin or any other state, so this is a milestone we have attained.

“We are also creating an atmosphere for ease of doing business. For those with business transactions from Jos to Owerri, it takes just an hour to get to the South-east and back. Likewise, for those with business connections to Lagos, it takes about an hour each way, so they can conduct their business and return with ease.

“Jos produces perishable products, including Irish potatoes, which we call Plateau potatoes, as well as cabbage, strawberries and the like. Of course, we know how much people around the country are in dire need of these agro-products of ours. This makes it much easier for anyone who wants these products to fly into Jos, pick what they want and return without the produce perishing in transit. We are opening business frontiers and opportunities for those who want to have our agricultural produce from Jos.”

Confirming the operational details, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of United Nigeria Airlines, Adedayo Olawuyi, disclosed that the new route was established following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Plateau State Government to connect Jos with Kano in the North and Owerri in the South.

Olawuyi revealed that forward bookings are already surging as the South-east prepares for the Yuletide.

“The Igbo people are known to travel home for the Yuletide, and our flights around the December period are already almost full. We are turning a 12-hour road journey into a 60-minute flight. While we are starting with two flights per week using smaller aircraft focused primarily on passengers, we intend to scale up capacity and introduce dedicated cargo handling as trade volume builds across Owerri’s regional catchment area, including Port Harcourt, Umuahia, Asaba, Enugu and Anambra,” he said.

For community leaders living in Jos, the inaugural flight marks the end of half a century of cumbersome travel.

The Ezendigbo of Jos, High Chief Johnson Nwosu, who has lived in Plateau State for nearly five decades, expressed gratitude for the breakthrough.

He said: “I have lived in Jos for almost 50 years, and we have never had a direct flight from Jos to the East. Previously, to travel by air, we had to undertake a five-hour road trip from Jos to Abuja just to catch a flight to Owerri or Port Harcourt. Alternatively, we faced a 10- to 12-hour drive on dangerous roads. With this one-hour direct flight, we in Plateau can visit home more frequently, care for aging family members and transfer economic investments back to our hometowns,” he said.

Welcoming the flight, the Director of Administration and Finance at the Imo State Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Ben Uwakwe, said: “The government and people of Imo State are very happy about this development. Imo is known for hospitality and tourism, just as Plateau is. This flight eliminates the stress of long-distance road travel for our people in the North and provides a convenient channel for South-east entrepreneurs to conduct business in the Middle Belt. It is a win-win for both states.”

On Tuesday, United Nigeria Airlines launched direct flights from Lagos to Jos and from Jos to Kano. The Lagos–Jos flights operate four times a week, while the Jos–Kano and Jos–Owerri flights operate twice a week.