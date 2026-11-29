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Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

It’s not uncommon for curators to organise solo or joint exhibitions of their works of arts, while those in fashion organize a red carpet event to showcase the latest designers, while furniture makers do the same to introduce their aesthetic designs to people.

However, it was a different story at the exclusive preview of Puriiche and Omoge by Ify where fashion, furniture and art came together to reimagine the way we live.



Tagged, “The vernissage of the rhythm of life”, a new collaboration between furniture brand, Puri-ich and fashion label, Omoge by Ify.



The two collections explored how furniture and clothing shape everyday life — where chairs hold their form, garments move, and people give the room its rhythm — how we dress, how we enter a room, how we gather, and how we rest.



Instead of a traditional runway or gallery hang, the organisers turned the room into a domestic runway — a living exhibition. It was a case of two expressions and one rhythm.



Speaking at the event on Saturday in Abuja, Founder and Creative Director of Puriiche, Ms. Mariam Barkindo said it was not just about introducing furniture, it was about sharing how she sees spaces, objects and how familiar things could be given a new life and a new expression.



She stated: “I believe good things deserve to be cared for, and that something fresh can come from what is already there.

“Puriiche is where I bring a space, a shape or an old piece to life in a way that feels personal and a little unexpected. It is my happy space, and Evolve is one way of sharing that joy.”



For Barkindo, design is not about imposing her personality on someone else’s home, saying “when someone brings me a vision, it is still their vision. I am there to help them recognise what is possible and bring it to life.”

Barkindo added that the Evolve Collection is her expression of that philosophy. It begins with familiar forms and gives them new expressions.



She said: “You will see the interplay of curves, fabrics, patterns, timber, iron, colour and functionality throughout the collection.



“The theme, The Rhythm of Life, speaks to how we live and move, and how our spaces change with us. The same curve, fold or print can change how we experience a chair or how a garment moves on the body. That is also the conversation between furniture and fashion that we are exploring alongside Omoge by Ify.



“When you look around today, I hope you see more than furniture. I hope you see how a familiar form can be reimagined, how a colour can change a feeling, and how the smallest detail can transform the way we experience our homes.”

Barkindo stressed that every piece is a familiar form seen in a new way — the heart of Evolve, and that’s the way she likes to create.

According to her, When you choose a piece for your home, I want it to resonate with you. It might be the colour, the comfort, the fabric or the unexpected way it works. Let it be something you love and something that tells your own story.



Also, the Creative Director of Omoge by Ify, Mrs. Ifeanyi Adigun said her brand was inspired by large and vintage fashion.

She added that her ‘Form and Flair’ collection was born out of her love for vintage fashion, timeless elegance, and the beauty of the human form, adding that she has always been fascinated by the way fashion can transcend time.



She said: “How a silhouette, even a detail, a fabric, or a simple cut can tell a story. How styles from another era can continue to inspire, influence, and find relevance in the way we dress today.



“In my humble opinion, I personally think that vintage fashion was undoubtedly an era of iconic style. With this collection, I wanted to revisit the charm of vintage fashion while giving it a fresh, contemporary expression. I also wanted to celebrate femininity, structure, movement, and individuality.”



Adigun said every piece has been thoughtfully created with human form in mind, embracing shape, celebrating purpose, and allowing the wear to feel both comfortable and beautifully expressed.



“Form and flair is not simply about what we wear; it’s about how we feel when we wear it. It’s about confidence, character, and the quiet elegance of dressing with intention. This is a ready-to-wear collection for the rhythm of modern life.



“For the form, I wanted to show the architectural foundation of crispy shoulders, cinched waist, and clean geometric rights. Then, for the flare, I wanted to show the effortless fluid movement that brings life, nostalgia, and emotion into every piece. This collection is very special to me. It redefines classic sophistication. It is structured yet soft. It is deeply rooted in the past and yet entirely made for the present,” Adigun said.