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Kingsley Datubor Uranta

Her diplomatic experience, record of institutional reform, commitment to peace and development, and understanding of Africa’s aspirations make a compelling case for her leadership of the United Nations.

As the contest to succeed António Guterres as Secretary-General of the United Nations intensifies, Rebeca Grynspan is emerging as a formidable contender. Her sustained lead in successive Security Council straw polls reflects considerable international confidence in her candidacy and an ability to command support in a highly competitive diplomatic environment.

In the ninth straw poll conducted on November 20, Grynspan secured 10 favourable votes, four against and one expressing no opinion. She finished ahead of Rafael Grossi, who received eight favourable votes, and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, who secured seven. Although two of the four votes against Grynspan came from permanent members of the Security Council, her position as the leading candidate remains significant.

But for Africa, the question should go beyond who is leading the contest. It should be about which candidate offers the experience, independence, diplomatic credibility and vision necessary to advance the continent’s strategic interests in a rapidly changing world.

On that assessment, Grynspan presents a compelling proposition.

An Understanding of Africa Beyond Its Challenges

Africa needs a Secretary-General who understands that the continent’s challenges cannot be separated from its enormous economic and geopolitical potential.

Debt sustainability, access to development finance, industrialisation, infrastructure investment, youth employment and the equitable exploitation of natural resources are central to Africa’s development aspirations. Yet the continent continues to struggle with an international economic architecture that often constrains its ability to translate its resources into prosperity.

Grynspan’s background as an economist, former Vice President of Costa Rica and Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) gives her considerable insight into these structural challenges.

Her development outlook is particularly relevant to Africa’s ambition to move beyond exporting raw materials towards building industries, processing critical minerals, strengthening regional value chains and retaining a greater share of the wealth generated from its resources.

The African Continental Free Trade Area offers an important opportunity to accelerate this transformation by expanding markets, attracting investment and stimulating regional production. A Secretary-General who appreciates the relationship between trade, development finance and economic transformation could help give these priorities greater visibility within the international system.

Grynspan has expressed admiration for Africa’s energy and potential, observing during her engagement with African representatives: “Every time I go to Africa, I feel hope.”

For African governments, the value of such an outlook lies in whether it translates into practical international cooperation that creates jobs, expands opportunities and supports sustainable development.

Peace, Security and the Responsibility to Act

Africa’s interest in the next Secretary-General must also be considered through the lens of peace and security.

From the Sahel to the Horn of Africa, the Great Lakes region and parts of Central Africa, insecurity, terrorism, organised crime, political instability and humanitarian emergencies continue to undermine development and threaten regional stability.

The continent needs a UN leader who understands that peace cannot be sustained through military responses alone. Prevention, mediation, respect for international law, inclusive governance and economic opportunity must be integral to the search for lasting solutions.

Grynspan’s experience in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, where she played a central role in negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the United Nations, demonstrates her capacity to work across deeply divided political interests. The initiative helped restore grain exports during the Russia-Ukraine war and provided relief to global food markets.

This is an important indication of the diplomatic temperament required of the next Secretary-General: the willingness to engage all parties, remain at the negotiating table and pursue solutions even when agreement appears unlikely.

Her stated commitment to preventive diplomacy, early intervention and active mediation is particularly relevant to Africa, where regional organisations such as the African Union and ECOWAS need a UN partner that supports African-led peace initiatives rather than displacing them.

Independence, Sovereignty and the UN Charter

Perhaps one of the most important qualities Africa should look for in the next Secretary-General is independence.

The office must not become an extension of the foreign policy interests of powerful nations, political blocs or competing geopolitical alliances. The Secretary-General must be able to engage all governments without becoming beholden to any of them.

Grynspan has placed considerable emphasis on this responsibility. Her vision is anchored in the UN Charter and, specifically, the independence and impartiality required by Article 100, which obliges the Secretary-General and Secretariat staff to act exclusively in the interests of the United Nations.

This is more than an institutional obligation. It is a safeguard for every member state, particularly developing countries whose voices and interests can sometimes be overshadowed by the influence of more powerful nations.

For Africa, respect for national sovereignty, sovereign equality and territorial integrity must remain non-negotiable. The continent needs a Secretary-General who will defend the Charter consistently, uphold international law and ensure that the concerns of smaller and less powerful states receive serious consideration.

Equally important is the ability to remain transparent, accessible and reliable. Grynspan’s experience in government and multilateral institutions, together with her emphasis on consistent engagement with member states, offers a foundation for the kind of international interlocutor the organisation requires.

A Proven Capacity for Institutional Reform

The United Nations needs more than a new occupant of its highest office. It needs an effective leader capable of reforming an institution facing financial constraints, bureaucratic inefficiencies, declining public confidence and growing questions about its relevance. This is where Grynspan’s management experience deserves particular attention.

As Secretary-General of UNCTAD, she has led an institution at the intersection of trade, investment and development. Her previous leadership of the Ibero-American Conference and senior responsibilities within the UN Development Programme also demonstrate experience managing complex multilateral structures.

More significantly, during her interactive dialogue with member states in April 2026, she cited her experience rebuilding confidence in a divided institutional board, strengthening crisis-response capacity and undertaking a 20 per cent reduction in posts amid the UN’s liquidity challenges.

She also coordinated the UN Global Crisis Response Group’s response to the food, fuel and financial shocks of 2022.

These examples offer a practical basis for assessing her reform credentials. They suggest an understanding that institutional reform is not simply about cutting expenditure or reorganising departments. It is about improving coordination, eliminating duplication, strengthening accountability and ensuring that available resources deliver measurable results.

For Africa, a more efficient United Nations should mean better support for peacekeeping, development programmes, humanitarian interventions and institutional capacity-building. Reform must improve delivery to countries and communities, not weaken the development mandate or reduce attention to the needs of poorer nations.

Why Her Candidacy Matters to Africa

There is also a compelling regional consideration.

The principle of geographical rotation in the selection of the Secretary-General reinforces the idea that leadership of the United Nations should reflect the diversity of its membership. Latin America and the Caribbean have a legitimate interest in having their regional opportunity respected. Africa, which has its own legitimate aspirations for the office, should appreciate the importance of defending this principle. Geographical fairness strengthens the expectation that every region will receive equitable consideration when its opportunity arises.

In Grynspan’s case, regional representation is reinforced by substantial international experience, a strong development agenda and demonstrated support within the Security Council.

Her candidacy should therefore be assessed not merely as a question of regional entitlement but as a convergence of experience, leadership capacity and strategic interests.

Africa also has an important political stake in a Secretary-General who can build bridges between competing global powers, strengthen multilateral cooperation and ensure that the concerns of developing countries are not relegated to the margins of international decision-making.

The Leadership Africa Needs

Ultimately, the next Secretary-General will be judged not by the strength of campaign promises but by the ability to translate them into action.

Grynspan’s emphasis on dialogue, persistence and calculated diplomatic risk reflects an understanding of what effective international leadership demands. Her willingness to engage opposing parties, pursue difficult negotiations and accept the possibility of rejection is particularly relevant to an organisation whose credibility increasingly depends on its capacity to deliver peace.

Her declaration during the UN interactive dialogue that “The UN only fails when we don’t try” captures this philosophy.

For Africa, the choice should be guided by a clear strategic calculation.

The continent needs a Secretary-General who will champion peace and security, defend the sovereignty and equality of nations, promote fairer global economic arrangements, support African-led solutions and ensure that the United Nations becomes more effective and responsive.

It needs someone who understands that Africa is not simply a beneficiary of international development assistance but an indispensable participant in shaping the world’s economic, political and security future.

Rebeca Grynspan brings a combination of diplomatic experience, institutional leadership, development expertise and a demonstrated commitment to multilateral cooperation that makes her candidacy worthy of serious African consideration.

Her appointment would offer an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the United Nations and a continent whose aspirations are increasingly central to the future of the international community.

For Africa, this is about more than supporting a candidate. It is about advancing a vision of global leadership in which peace, sovereignty, economic justice and equitable development are not negotiable ideals but practical priorities.

Africa should recognise the opportunity, engage the process and make its strategic interests count.

* Mr Uranta, a journalist and media executive, writes from Lagos, Nigeria