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•President announces approval of eastern gas pipeline, eastern rail line for South-east

• Shettima: No region can win presidency in isolation

•Mbah urges South-east to build alliances, foster collaboration

•Don’t fall for Obi’s trick, Igbo deserves eight years like others, Akpabio, Yari tell South-east

Deji Elumoye, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have dismissed the chances of the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, in the 2027 presidential election, declaring that the two candidates and their political parties had no meaningful plans for the country ahead of the 2027 general election.

In dismissing the chances of the two presidential candidates, Shettima argued that no section of the country could secure the presidency in isolation.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has promised improved electricity supply in the South-east, and announced the approval of the construction of the Eastern Gas Pipeline and Eastern Nigeria Rail line as part of plans to boost infrastructure and connectivity in the region, adding that he was working on the gas pipeline project with the Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mbah.

Tinubu and Shettima made the remarks yesterday in Enugu during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally for the South-east, where they urged voters to support the ruling party in the forthcoming elections.

On his part, the Enugu State Governor, Mr Peter Mbah has urged the people of South-east to collaborate with other regions by building strong alliances and voting for the APC in 2027 elections.

This comes as Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Senator Abdulaziz Yari, have also dismissed Obi’s promise to serve only one four-year term, saying the Igbo deserved eight years like the other zones.

Speaking at the rally, Tinubu urged the people of the South-east to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and vote for APC.

“Don’t let anyone deceive you. The other parties don’t exist. They don’t have plans for you. When you vote for APC, you are voting for progress,” Tinubu said, adding that his administration would sustain investments in education, agriculture and infrastructure.

“You must go and collect your PVC and vote for APC. We cannot build a nation of prosperity without investing in our youths. Our NELFUND will continue. Our farmers will receive interest-free loans. We will relieve them of the stress of farming,” he said.

Tinubu also announced that the Eastern Gas Pipeline and Eastern Rail Line had been approved, saying the rail project would connect the South-east to the West and North.

“Electricity will improve. The Eastern Gas Pipeline is approved. Peter Mbah and I are working on it,” the president said.

He said the rail project would improve connections between the South-east, South-South and northern parts of the country.

“Also approved is the Eastern Nigeria Rail Line. We will connect you, connect the East, South and North. It’s our honest promise for development,” he said.

Addressing farmers in the region, Tinubu promised interest-free loans and financial support, alongside measures to reduce the challenges associated with farming.

On his arrival, Tinubu was conferred with the traditional title of “Nwanne Di Na Mba” of Enugu State, meaning a brother or relative from another land.

The Chairman of the Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Samuel Asadu, conferred the title at the International Wing of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, in recognition of the bonds of solidarity between President Tinubu and the people of the state.

Shettima: No Region Can Win Presidency in Isolation

In his address, Shettima dismissed Atiku and Obi’s chances in the 2027 general election, insisting that politics involves negotiation, strategic alliances and sacrifices, rather than emotions.

He said no president could emerge without negotiations and support from other regions, adding that the APC had come to seek the votes of the South-east because of the importance of electoral numbers.

He argued that political power in a country as diverse as Nigeria could be attained only through negotiations, strategic alliances, compromises, and bridge-building, rather than appeals to ethnic and religious sentiments.

He declared his support for the eventual emergence of a Nigerian President from the South-east, urging the region’s people to strengthen their political alliance with the rest of the country through the APC.

Taking a swipe at Atiku and Obi, the Vice President accused the two presidential contenders of pursuing divisive political strategies, arguing that their respective campaign itineraries so far reflected their inability to build sufficiently broad national coalitions.

Shettima claimed that Obi had visited 17 states, concentrating largely on the South-east and South-South, with Kaduna as the only northern state he had visited.

He also claimed that Atiku had visited only six states, all in northern Nigeria, arguing that such a regional approach could not guarantee victory in a presidential election.

The vice president further alleged that Atiku and Obi were not genuinely in the presidential race to win, accusing them of seeking financial gains and intending to cause mischief after losing the election.

“I dare to say, without any fear of contradiction, that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and my friend, Peter Obi, are not in this contest to win the election.

“They are in this contest principally, one, to make money; two, to commit mischief after losing the election”, he alleged.

In a sarcastic remark, the vice president suggested that President Tinubu should appoint Obi as Chairman of the South-east Development Commission after the election.

On the South-east’s aspiration to produce the President of Nigeria, Shettima said his political philosophy has always been anchored in national inclusiveness rather than ethnic or regional entitlement to power.

“I have never been an advocate of a northern presidency. I have advocated for the emergence of a Nigerian President of northern origin.

“I have never been an advocate of a Yoruba presidency. I have advocated for the emergence of a Nigerian President of southwestern extraction.

“In the same vein, I am a prime believer in the emergence of a Nigerian President of south-eastern origin. Our ethnic identities are an inheritance of birth, but our citizenship is a covenant that binds us as a nation”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the South-east governors, Imo State Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma declared the zone’s total support for Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential poll.

Mba Urges South-east to Build Alliances, Foster Collaboration

Also speaking at the rally, the Enugu State Governor, Mr Mbah has urged the people of South-east to collaborate with other regions by building strong alliances and voting for the APC in 2027 elections.

Mbah urged residents to vote for the party’s candidates across the different levels of government, from the presidency to the National Assembly and governorship positions.

“We understand the value of collaboration. We will come out and vote massively for APC, from the presidency to the National Assembly and our governors. Let us choose progress. We cannot afford to go back to our dark path,” he said.

Mbah described the rally as the ‘Enugu Declaration,’ saying the South-East had embraced collaboration and was prepared to mobilise support for the APC.

Don’t Fall for Obi’s Trick, Igbo Deserves Eight Years Like Others, Akpabio, Yari Tell South-east

Also speaking, the President of the Senate, Senator Akpabio, urged the South-east to remain politically aligned with the APC, arguing that national political negotiations and alliances were necessary for the region to secure the presidency.

“If anybody comes to you and tells you Ndigbo will do four years, reject that person. When it is Ndigbo’s turn, Nigeria will support you for eight years. Give massive votes to the APC. Very soon, it will be your turn,” Akpabio said.

Earlier, the Director-General of APC PCC, Senator Yari, dismissed Obi’s promise to serve only one term of four years, saying the Igbo deserved better.

“A candidate has been going round saying ‘I will do only one term,’ that is four years. No! Igbo deserve better. If it is seven years, if it is eight years, then it is; if it is 10 years, 10 years; if it is six years, six years, as others are doing. The Igbos too will enjoy and lead the nation for several years as required by the constitution,” Yari said.

He urged the South-East to join the Tinubu train to the promised land.