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•Says 90% of politicians around leaders are betrayers

Wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dame Patience Jonathan, has challenged claims that her husband has another wife, asking those making the allegations to establish whether such a marriage exists in court.

This is as she warned political leaders against trusting those around them, saying 90 per cent of politicians who approach them are betrayers.

The former First Lady addressed the speculation in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority yesterday, after the interviewer told her that although her husband had described her as his only wife, the public believed he had another wife.

Responding, Mrs. Jonathan said she was unaware of the claims and questioned their basis.

“I don’t know what you are talking about. First of all, in court, can you marry two wives? No. Then judge yourself,” she said.

Reflecting on her relationship with the former president, Mrs. Jonathan disclosed that they first met in a classroom where he taught her biology.

“I met him in the classroom. He was my teacher,” she said.

She explained that they did not date for a long time before getting together because they were both young at the time.

The former First Lady also recalled how she ran an ice cream business before her husband’s emergence as president, saying Goodluck supported her and participated in running the business.

“I even sell ice cream. I sell ice cream, and my husband supported me…” she said.

She emphasised that her husband was actively involved in the business. She explained that they operated a large shop with refrigerators and had bicycles used by people who collected ice cream to sell.

“We have a big shop…we bought fridges. We have bicycles for people who come and sell,” she recalled.

According to her, she also personally took the ice cream to schools to sell before returning to the shop, where she and her husband worked together.

“I carry, I go to schools to sell. Then I come, my husband help me clean fridge. We do it together,” she said.

Mrs. Jonathan also dismissed suggestions that she controlled the former president during his administration, asking, “Who can control a man? Can a woman control a man?”

Meanwhile, Mrs. Jonathan has warned political leaders against trusting those around them, saying 90 per cent of politicians who approach them are betrayers.

The former First Lady gave the warning while reflecting on her experience in government and the betrayals she encountered in politics.

She advised political leaders against believing people who constantly tell them what they want to hear, warning that some politicians only pretend to be loyal because they want to benefit from their closeness to those in power.

“Don’t believe in all the people that come around you to tell you what you want to hear because they capture on your desperation,” she said.

Using election results as an example, Mrs Jonathan recalled how politicians could praise leaders with impressive claims about their popularity and electoral support, only for the actual election results to tell a different story.

She said such politicians often made assurances about the support a leader enjoyed in different constituencies, but their promises did not necessarily translate into votes when elections came.

According to her, some of those who surround political leaders are primarily interested in what they can gain from them at a particular time.

“They just want to tell you to get what they want to get at that moment,” she said.

The former First Lady cautioned that political leaders who fail to recognise such insincerity risk placing their trust in people whose support is driven by personal interests rather than genuine loyalty.

“90 per cent that would come around you are betrayers. They are betrayers,” she added.

Describing politics as a game, Mrs Jonathan said politicians must understand that electoral contests come with victories and defeats.

“I want you to know politics is a game. It’s a game that is just like exam. Either you will pass or you will fail,” she said.

She also dismissed the public perception that she controlled her husband during his presidency, asking, “Who can control a man? Can a woman control a man?”

She also defended the former president against suggestions that he was a weak leader, saying, “He’s a man who doesn’t believe power to control him. He controls power.”