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Maria Wophill has been named the recipient of the 2026 World Athletics Woman of the Year Award in recognition of her continued efforts to promote gender equality and expand opportunities for women and girls in athletics.

The veteran Nigerian sports administrator has spent much of her career promoting women’s participation in sports leadership and supporting the development of female athletes, coaches and administrators.

Wophill served as Secretary-General of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) from 2005 to 2013 and was a member of the World Athletics Women’s Committee between 2010 and 2018. She also held senior positions in Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

Her work in Nigeria helped secure additional positions for women on the boards of national sports federations. At continental level, she championed the establishment of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Gender Leadership Task Force in 2024 and has supported women’s leadership through seminars and mentorship programmes, including the Women’s Sport Leadership Academy (WISH).

Wophill has also contributed to grassroots athletics through the Abuja FCT Girls Sprints and Relays, an initiative aimed at encouraging secondary school girls to participate in the sport.

Reacting to the recognition, Wophill described it as a humbling achievement, saying:

“This has been a truly humbling year and I am very proud to be acknowledged for the work I have done.”

“This award has energised me to keep giving my best in all positions in athletics, with particular focus on gender leadership, safeguarding young athletes and mentoring within the sport,” she added.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe commended her efforts, describing her as a deserving recipient for her work in creating opportunities for women and girls in athletics.