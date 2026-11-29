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Spain have broken a long-standing record set by Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets after the conclusion of the group stage of the ongoing 2026 Fifa U17 World Cup in Qatar.

By scoring 22 goals without conceding in the group stage, the Spaniards surpassed the Golden Eaglets, who finished their 1993 group-stage campaign with 14 goals scored and none conceded.

The star-studded Golden Eaglets squad, featuring future Super Eagles stars Nwankwo Kanu, Wilson Oruma, Celestine Babayaro and Karibe Ojigwe, thrashed Canada 8-0 before recording a 4-0 victory over Argentina and a 2-0 win against Australia.

Their impressive run established the record for the most goals scored in a U17 World Cup group stage without conceding.

Kanu accounted for five of Nigeria’s 14 goals, including a memorable hat-trick against Canada.

Nigeria-eligible forward Owen Omeka is a key member of Spain’s squad at the 2026 Fifa U17 World Cup.

He started against China and Morocco and came off the bench in their encounter with Fiji.

Born in Málaga, Emeka is eligible to represent Nigeria at international level through his Nigerian mother.

His standout performance at the ongoing U17 World Cup came on his debut against China, when he scored twice to earn the Player of the Match award.

Predominantly a winger, Emeka has already made 11 appearances for Granada’s first team at the age of 17