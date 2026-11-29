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With the 2027 general election fast approaching, the manner in which the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has shut out opposition political parties from mounting billboards and other campaign advertisements is really troubling.

With 31 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the firm control of the APC, billboards of opposition parties are not allowed. Even radio and television stations owned by the state governments are also barred from carrying commercials for opposition parties.

Recently, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) raised the alarm, accusing the ruling APC and state authorities of restricting their campaign advertisements and outdoor signage across several states.

The two major opposition parties complained that authorities in Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Sokoto, Gombe, Ekiti and other states were frustrating their campaign activities through the denial of public facilities, restrictions on political advertising and removal of their campaign billboards.

Also, public facilities are denied to opposition parties for use even when they are ready to pay for them.

Earlier reports noted that the Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA) removed opposition campaign banners in most parts of the state, sparking accusations of selective enforcement from opposition figures.

In Plateau State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition campaigners accused authorities of political intolerance after campaign structures were removed in Jos.

In each election cycle, advert agencies used to look forward to making money from campaign adverts, but the 2027 elections have been seriously impacted by the deliberate shrinking of the public space by the APC.

Federal and state radio and television stations, which seriously need resources to keep their operations running, are also losing.

Various petitions to the Commissioners of Police, the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to correct some of these restrictions are ignored.

Nigeria’s democracy is best served when political leaders demonstrate maturity, tolerance, respect due process, and refrain from highhandedness and authoritarianism.

No political party should be allowed to monopolise public space in pursuit of political advantage. Everybody should be given equal rights.