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•Says VP reduced to campaign mascot, who can’t defend FG’s achievements



Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has stated that the First Lady, Mrs. Remi Tinubu; the president’s son, Seyi; his Chief of Staff, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike all commanded more attention, appeal, respect and influence in the administration of President Bola Tinubu than Vice President Kashim Shettima.

ADC described Shettima as President Bola Tinubu’s campaign mascot, who cannot defend the federal government’s records and achievements.

At the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held yesterday in Enugu, Shettima said the presidential candidate of the ADC, Atiku Abubakar, would retire to Yola, Adamawa State in 2027.

In an angry reaction, the Director of Strategic Communications, ADC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Mr. Phrank Shuaib, asked rhetorically in a statement last night: “How does a vice president who appears to operate in the shadow of the president’s wife and son propose to retire anyone?”

Shuaib stated that Shettima had been looking politically retired since the day he was nominated.

The ADC-PCC spokesman argued that Shettima had reduced his role to that of Tinubu’s campaign mascot, who appeared at rallies to mock Atiku “but disappears when Nigerians ask why food, transport and electricity have become so expensive.”

”For three and a half years, this political sloth slept through the hardship his government inflicted on Nigerians; now that an election is approaching, he has been wheeled out as a mascot to heckle the opposition.

”His latest attack was arrogant, dishonest and embarrassingly shallow. He counted Atiku’s campaign stops as though he were reading his government’s failed CNG bus timetable and called it political analysis.”

According to the ADC PCC Director of Strategic Communications, “If influence in this government were assigned by who gets heard rather than by constitutional title, Shettima might struggle to make the first five.”

”We understand his frustration. Before the last election, Shettima mocked Professor Yemi Osinbajo as an ‘ice cream seller.’ Nearly four years later, what can Shettima point to that he has done to make life more affordable for Nigerians? He has not even sold the proverbial popcorn. For the holder of Nigeria’s second-highest office, his contribution to the decisions shaping ordinary lives has been remarkably hard to see.

According to the ADC, the president’s wife; his son, Seyi; his Chief of Staff and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike all commanded more attention, appeal, respect and influence than Shettima.

ADC urged the vice president to “take his frustration to those who have left him looking like an afterthought,” adding that “Atiku did not make him peripheral, and our campaign is not a dumping ground for his misery.”

”Shettima calls Atiku’s campaign divisive while attempting to confine Atiku’s appeal to his place of origin. Atiku has taken his Affordable Life message to voters across Nigeria and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, is from the South. Nigerians facing the same hardship across the country do not need Tinubu’s campaign mascot to sort them into regional boxes.

”His claim that Atiku is contesting to ‘make money and foment mischief’ is a filthy accusation from a Vice President who has run out of arguments. Let him produce a shred of evidence or withdraw it.

”His office does not turn a malicious invention into a fact; it only exposes the man spreading it as a shameless peddler of lies, too hollow to defend his government’s record and too reckless to respect the office he holds.

”Shettima lectures Nigerians about alliances. The APC formed an alliance, won power and then presided over a cost-of-living crisis that reached into every home. A political handshake is worthless to a parent who cannot afford a meal or a manufacturer who cannot afford to run a factory.

”A mascot can entertain an APC crowd; he cannot answer for the bill Nigerians have been forced to pay”, Shuaib explained.

The ADC PCC Director of Strategic Communications said that Atiku had presented a plan to bring down food and reduce energy costs, support local production, ease the tax burden on low-income workers and help families under pressure.

The opposition party called on Shettima to address that plan and his government’s record, adding that Nigerians deserved an answer to one question above all: “Why has Tinubu made life so expensive?”

According to ADC, ”Atiku left office more than twenty years ago and still commands more political influence than Tinubu’s campaign mascot.”

ADC-PCC added that the Nigerian voters will decide who will leave the stage on January 16, 2026.