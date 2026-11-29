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Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Governor Caleb Mutfwang yesterday warned criminals and their local collaborators that their days were numbered, adding that the government had strengthened its intelligence and security architecture to tackle insecurity with the passing out 1,000 Federal Forest Guards, following the completion of their training under the Presidential Forest Guard Initiative aimed at strengthening security across the state.

The guards are expected to be deployed immediately to vulnerable communities and forested areas to gather intelligence, monitor criminal activities, and support security agencies in protecting lives and property.

Speaking at the passing-out parade in Jos yesterday, Governor Mutfwang commended the recruits for accepting what he described as a patriotic and risky assignment, assuring residents that their deployment would improve security coverage across the state.

He warned criminals and their local collaborators that their days were numbered.

“For too long, we hid under the notion that this was a farmer-herder conflict. The reality is that criminal elements are threatening our sovereignty and attacking our communities,” Mutfwang said.

Salihu Mohammed, who represented the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, said the guards completed a rigorous two-month training programme involving tactical operations, intelligence gathering, and forest surveillance.

He noted that the initiative, launched by President Bola Tinubu, was designed to protect forest reserves while serving as a force multiplier against banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other crimes in ungoverned spaces.

Mohammed also announced that salaries and allowances for the guards would commence immediately, assuring that deployment would begin without delay.

The initiative is expected to bolster Plateau State’s community-based security framework and enhance efforts to restore peace in troubled areas.