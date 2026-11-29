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Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, has revisited the controversy surrounding her emotional reaction to the abduction of schoolgirls from Chibok, Borno State, in 2014, saying Nigerians who mocked her at the time are only now beginning to understand the pain she experienced.

Jonathan said the incident remained deeply painful to her because she regarded the abducted girls as her own children. She recalled breaking down in tears when she learnt of their abduction and said the memory still affected her more than a decade later.

The former First Lady spoke during an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority on Saturday, where she expressed disappointment over the public ridicule she faced following her emotional response to the tragedy.

“I remember 2014. I broke down. I am still feeling it as I talk to you. They are my children. But people started laughing and mocking me. I felt bad. People laughing at me have no empathy. It is today they are realising what happened to me at that time. It still pains me,” she said.

Her remarks revisit one of the most controversial moments of her time as First Lady, when she was criticised and widely mocked after breaking down during a meeting with parents and other stakeholders over the abduction.

On the night of April 14, 2014, Boko Haram insurgents abducted 276 schoolgirls from Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State.

The incident triggered international outrage and the #BringBackOurGirls campaign, drawing attention to the security crisis in Nigeria’s North-east

Jonathan’s emotional reaction became a subject of public discussion, with some Nigerians questioning her response to the tragedy.

However, in her latest comments, she said those who laughed at her lacked empathy and had failed to appreciate what she was going through at the time.