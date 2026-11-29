Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has declared that President Bola Tinubu had taken Nigeria out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), insisting that the country would need his leadership beyond 2027 to consolidate the gains of ongoing economic reforms.

The minister spoke yesterday at a Rainbow Coalition Town Hall meeting in Ahoada West Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State, where he urged Nigerians to support Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Wike said Nigeria was in a coma and required urgent intervention when Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, but expressed optimism that the country was gradually recovering through the difficult decisions taken by the president.

According to him, the removal of fuel subsidy and other economic reforms had laid a proper foundation for national prosperity by increasing revenues available to state and local governments.

“When Tinubu came on May 29, 2023, Nigeria as a nation was in a coma. It was in a coma that anything could happen. It was like a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” he said.

Wike added that he had prayed for God to give the president the courage and wisdom to take the necessary decisions to rescue the country.

“By the grace of God, our country has come out of that coma and ICU. The proper foundation has been laid for our country to witness prosperity. What we need now is to continue on that foundation,” he stated.

The former Rivers State governor argued that abandoning the reforms would amount to returning Nigeria to its previous economic difficulties, maintaining that their long-term benefits would outweigh the immediate hardships.

He also pointed to improved allocations to state and local governments, recalling that councils previously struggled to pay salaries and execute projects because of inadequate funds.

Wike further cited reduced disruptions to academic activities in public universities as evidence of progress, urging Nigerians to judge leadership by performance rather than political promises.

He called on residents of Ahoada West to support Tinubu and other Rainbow Coalition candidates in the January 16, 2027 elections.