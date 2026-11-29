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•Welcomes Nigeria’s admission into GBEP

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) to accelerate the development of the country’s biofuel industry as part of efforts to reduce dependence on petrol and diesel, lower energy costs and expand employment opportunities.

The president also charged the commission to partner with the private sector to establish biofuel production facilities across the country, stressing that the initiative must not compromise national food security.

Tinubu gave the directive while welcoming Nigeria’s admission as a Partner Country of the Global Bioenergy Partnership (GBEP), an international initiative hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President said Nigeria must harness its vast agricultural resources to develop alternative energy sources, stimulate industrial growth and improve rural economies.

Nigeria’s admission into the partnership on November 5 in Rome, Italy, followed the Federal Executive Council’s approval of the Strategic Plan of the Nigeria Bioenergy Partnership.

President Tinubu said given the country’s enormous agricultural resources, Nigeria could no longer afford to overlook the economic opportunities inherent in converting agricultural waste and other organic materials into commercially viable fuels.

He noted that developing a viable domestic biofuel industry would not only diversify the country’s energy sources but also create additional income streams for farmers and stimulate manufacturing activities, particularly in rural communities.

“Developing a domestic biofuel industry will open new markets for Nigerian farmers, create employment opportunities and stimulate manufacturing, particularly in rural communities.

“I expect the commission to translate Nigeria’s membership of the Partnership into investments, new industries and more affordable energy for Nigerians”, the President said.

Nigeria’s membership of the global partnership builds on a series of initiatives introduced by the Tinubu administration since 2023 to diversify the country’s energy mix, reduce reliance on conventional petroleum products and ease energy costs.

These include the establishment of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas, the subsequent expansion of its mandate to include electric vehicles and the constitution of the Presidential Committee on Green Economic Initiatives.

President Tinubu commended the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, and his team for securing the country’s admission into the global partnership and advancing the federal government’s energy diversification policy.

He urged the commission to leverage the opportunities presented by the partnership to attract private sector investments and facilitate the establishment of biofuel production facilities nationwide while safeguarding the country’s food security.