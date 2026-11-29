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Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubukar, has asked Nigerians who participated in yesterday’s mock election organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to state their experiences.

The mock election was INEC’s trial of its voting materials like the IReV and the BVAS.

The exercise took place in select polling stations that would be put on use in the next year’s general election.

According to Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, the ADC presidential candidate said, ”did your polling unit participate in today’s exercise? What appeared on the ballot, and what instructions did officials give you? Please share your experience, stating your polling unit and location.”

Atiku further said, ”I do not know whether what reportedly transpired at one polling unit in INEC mock exercise in Lagos was an isolated incident or standard practice.”

‘The ADC presidential candidate added, “At Polling Unit 011, Ward B, Akoka, Lagos, voters were reportedly asked to cast mock votes on paper after being verbally informed that colours represented political parties.

”INEC needs to clarify: Were these colours merely dummy options for testing, or were they explicitly assigned to registered political parties? If the latter, was this part of the approved procedure, and where was it communicated to voters ahead of the exercise?

”My understanding, based on INEC’s public explanation, is that participants would cast practice ballots without the names or logos of registered political parties.

”The exercise is intended to test BVAS accreditation and result uploading ahead of the 2027 elections. Any results generated should serve that testing purpose alone.

”Clear instructions matter. Participants should understand what they are being asked to do and what their mock votes represent”, Atiku stated.