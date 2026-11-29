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Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has vowed to jail anyone involved in corruption if elected president, saying his government would not tolerate corrupt practices regardless of who was involved.

Obi spoke yesterday during a town hall meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, where he also pledged to tackle insecurity and pull Nigerians out of poverty.

He said, “Anybody who is in service and is involved in a huge and monumental corruption will go to jail.

“We want to change Nigeria; we want to make Nigeria work for our children. I am a Christian from a good Christian family from the South.

“Rabiu Kwankwaso is a Muslim from a good Muslim family from the North. We have agreed that we will secure the country.

“Anyone who kidnap children and run into the bush, we will be in the bush with them.”

The former Anambra State governor said he visited Oron, where some fishermen told him they were frequently attacked by sea pirates, promising to fight crime if elected President.

He also criticised the President Bola Tinubu-led administration over its borrowing, saying, “President Tinubu has borrowed more money than former President Obasanjo, Good luck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari put together.”

Obi added, “Let me assure Nigerians; we will pull people out of poverty. The more you pull people out of poverty, the more you stop crime.

“Kwankwaso and I are committed to tuning the country around. You need capacity and energy to do this job. Our president is tired. He must go.”

Speaking earlier in Aba, Abia State, Obi said that the presidency required energy and must not be turned into a retirement home “where tired persons come to spend their retirement”.

He said if elected, his government will not give Nigerians excuses for failures.

“Kwankwaso and I want to form a government that will not give you excuses.

“We already know the excuses, and we will tackle the challenges.

“Our government will demonstrate compassion, commitment and the zeal to get the job done.

“We will fight corruption and public money will be used for the public good,” he said.

Obi lamented that in the past, Nigeria borrowed money to build projects, such as the Kainji Dam.

“But today, Nigeria borrows for nothing.

“We now have more poor people than China and India put together; our youths are heavily unemployed.

“We want to form a federal government that will invest in education and healthcare,” Obi said.

He further said that for a new Nigeria to emerge, leaders, who live at the expense of the people, “must be shown the way out”.

He promised that their government would unite the country and transform all the sectors beyond their current state.

Obi said the presidency required energy and must not be turned into a retirement home “where tired persons come to spend their retirement”.

He regretted that the present administration failed to permanently address the power crisis in the country as promised by President Bola Tinubu.

“We will generate, transmit and distribute at least 10,000MW and any money we borrowed must be for investment.

He also promised that their government would unite Nigeria.

“Yesterday, I was in Minna, and I told them that Nigeria used to be united – no wonder Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chukwuemeka Ojukwu were born in Zungeru,” he said.

He said the Nigeria he desired “is a workable one, where the child of nobody can become somebody”.

Obi promised the people of Abia that Aba would become “an export hub, fused with Port Harcourt to create a new economic hub” within the first few years of their administration.

He also assured the people that their government would secure Nigeria, if elected.

“We cannot be in government, when school children and others would be kidnapped and taken into the bush.

“We will be in that bush with them,” the former Anambra governor said.