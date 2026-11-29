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Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has intervened to stop the administration of President Donald Trump from pressuring Venezuela to withdraw from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), following a quiet American campaign to weaken the oil cartel.

The intervention, which took place during the summer, came after Washington approached Venezuela and Iraq, two of OPEC’s founding members, encouraging them to consider leaving the organisation to enable increased oil production and attract fresh investments, according to an Independent UK report yesterday.

The United States also prevented Venezuela from paying its annual OPEC membership dues, in what sources described as an attempt to weaken the organisation and remove potential constraints on American-backed plans to expand oil production in the two countries.

The development represents an unusually direct challenge to OPEC, which Trump has repeatedly accused of manipulating oil prices and restricting global supply to the advantage of its members.

Ten people familiar with the discussions said that American officials had approached both countries earlier in the year, arguing that OPEC’s production restrictions could undermine their ambitions to expand output and attract investments from international oil companies.

In Iraq, Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi reportedly raised the possibility of withdrawing from OPEC during a government meeting this summer, following discussions with American officials who encouraged the move.

However, Iraq’s oil ministry opposed the proposal and persuaded the prime minister to retain the country’s membership, while seeking a higher production quota within the organisation.

The issue could nevertheless resurface, as some members of Iraq’s ruling coalition reportedly favour leaving both OPEC and the wider OPEC+ alliance, which they regard as being dominated by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The United States has considerable financial leverage over both countries. Following the removal of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January, Washington assumed control of access to the country’s state funds, while Iraq’s oil revenues continue to pass through an account domiciled at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, a financial arrangement established after the 2003 US invasion.

A State Department official told Independent UK that Washington had the authority to review disbursement requests by Venezuela’s interim government, including whether proposed expenditures complied with an approved list of uses for the country’s foreign government deposit funds.

The official acknowledged that lower-level American officials might have discussed Venezuela’s withdrawal from OPEC with the country’s government earlier in the year, but insisted that the matter had not featured in discussions involving senior officials.

On Iraq, the department said its engagements had focused on improving energy infrastructure to boost production and transportation, rather than the country’s membership of OPEC.

Neither OPEC nor the governments of Venezuela, Iraq and Saudi Arabia responded to requests for comments.

The American manoeuvres have heightened concerns about the cohesion of an organisation that has lost four members since 2019, with the United Arab Emirates announcing its departure earlier this year after disagreements over production restrictions.

Angola, Ecuador and Qatar had also exited the organisation in 2024, 2020 and 2019, respectively, although there was no indication that Washington influenced those decisions.

“The risk of OPEC fracture is rising,” Dan Alamariu, chief geopolitical strategist at Alpine Macro, told Reuters.

Founded in Baghdad in September 1960 by Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, OPEC currently has 11 members. The organisation subsequently established an alliance with other major producers, including Russia, under the OPEC+ arrangement, which coordinates production levels among participating countries.

Trump has consistently criticised OPEC throughout his business and political career, describing it as a cartel and monopoly that profits at the expense of other countries.

Over the past decade, the United States has also emerged as the world’s largest oil producer, transforming its position from a major buyer of OPEC crude into a formidable competitor for global market share.

In Venezuela, the American pressure reportedly intensified after Maduro’s removal in January, when the State Department opened discussions with officials in Washington on whether the country should leave the organisation.

Trump had wanted American oil majors to revive Venezuela’s battered petroleum industry, arguing that higher production would strengthen energy security across the Western Hemisphere. However, some American officials feared that OPEC’s production policies could eventually constrain the country’s expansion plans.

In August, Trump said the decision on whether Venezuela should remain in OPEC rested with Caracas.

Washington’s decision to prevent Venezuela from paying its annual membership dues has further underscored the extent of American influence over the country’s finances.

OPEC members typically pay their annual dues in the first quarter to fund the organisation’s secretariat, research activities, staff salaries and other administrative expenses in Vienna, Austria.

Unlike the United Nations, where contributions are determined by the size of a country’s economy, OPEC shares the financial burden equally among its members, with each paying approximately €2.8 million, or $3.08 million, annually.

Although relatively insignificant compared with the revenues generated by oil exports, the payment carries considerable symbolic importance for Venezuela, one of the five countries that established the organisation.

A source familiar with Caracas’ relationship with OPEC said Washington had argued that the money could be deployed to meet more pressing domestic needs.

Two OPEC sources, however, told Reuters that the organisation had discretion to overlook the unpaid dues and was not considering expelling Venezuela over the matter.

The American control of Venezuela’s oil revenues and financial resources has also triggered concerns within the South American country, with some describing the arrangement as resembling a US protectorate rather than a sovereign state.

Meanwhile, the Government Accountability Office opened a formal investigation in July into the Trump administration’s management and disbursement of Venezuelan oil revenues following requests from lawmakers for greater transparency.

The American administration has maintained that the country’s oil earnings are being deployed to meet the needs of its people, including payment of government salaries and the funding of essential services.

Despite its political and economic challenges, Venezuela remains exempt from OPEC+ production quotas because its output has fallen sharply from historical levels following years of sanctions and mismanagement.

The country produced approximately 1.2 million barrels per day in September, according to OPEC figures.

Its state-owned oil company, PDVSA, has set a target of increasing production to 1.5 million barrels per day by the end of next year.

OPEC last imposed production quotas on Venezuela in 2017 and 2018, when its target was approximately two million barrels per day. A source familiar with the country’s position within the organisation said its return to the quota system was unlikely until production recovered to that level.