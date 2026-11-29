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Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Adewole Adebayo, has urged Nigerians to vote out the “ruling cabal,” which he accused of being responsible for bad governance in the country, in the forthcoming 2027 general election.

Adebayo made the call during an SDP town hall meeting with party leaders, candidates and supporters in Nasarawa State, where he criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the economic and security challenges confronting the country.

He said Nigerians must vote out the cabal currently in power if they want to reclaim ownership of their country.

“What is at stake in 2027 is whether Nigeria belongs to the people or whether Nigeria belongs to the cabal. You must say with your mouth and tell your neighbours that Nigeria belongs to the Nigerian people,” Adebayo declared.

He stressed that the only effective way to remove a bad government was through the ballot box, rather than verbal criticism.

“A bad government does not go by you abusing it. A bad government does not go by you shouting. A government goes by you voting it out. The government does not care whether you abuse it, but it cares whether you vote. So, you must vote,” he said.

On improving citizens’ welfare and ensuring food security, Adebayo promised to reduce the price of petrol to N200 per litre without government subsidy, attributing the proposed reduction to an end to corruption in the petroleum sector.

“We will give you petrol for N200 per litre without subsidy. We will sell it for N200, and NNPC will still make a profit because we will stop funding corruption,” he said.

He also highlighted the agricultural potential of Nasarawa and neighbouring states, insisting that the region had the capacity to address food shortages across the continent.

“Nasarawa alone can feed Nigeria. Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory have the capacity to feed the whole of Africa,” he said.

On education, Adebayo pledged to provide free, compulsory and quality education, particularly for children who currently lack access to formal schooling.

“You will not see Almajiri children roaming the streets. They will be in the madrasa and they will be in school,” he said.

Addressing challenges in the healthcare sector, he proposed the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre in every federal constituency, alongside compulsory medical check-ups for Nigerians four times a year.

He also promised to create employment opportunities for Nigerians, including persons living with disabilities, stressing that no citizen should be excluded from economic participation because of physical challenges.

Speaking earlier, the National Chairman of the SDP, Prof. Sadiq Gombe, expressed appreciation to the people of Nasarawa State for their continued support, hospitality and confidence in the party and its candidates.