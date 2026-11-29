Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

•Says he’s not stepping down for any presidential candidate





Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, has declared that 2027 will be the defining year for Nigeria, stressing that sovereignty did not belong to politicians or political parties but to God and the people.

This is as he denied withdrawing from the 2027 presidential race or endorsing another candidate.

Makinde stated this yesterday in Kaduna while addressing a crowd of delegates during the Kaduna Baptist Conference (2026 Baptist Day) at the Albarka Baptist Church.

He said that Nigerians would ultimately exercise their overriding will to vote in a new order at the 2027 presidential election.

Highlighting that political office, no matter how much power and influence it could wield remained temporary, the APM presidential candidate reminded Nigerians that true power resided with the voters.

He urged the citizens to use the 2027 presidential election to reset the country into a nation that would work for everyone under the platform of the APM.

“2027 is the defining year for Nigerians. Government will come and go. Political parties and political players will come and go but Nigeria remains,” Makinde said, urging the people to remain united and resolute in their determination to use the 2027 election to change the course of governance in the country by voting in the APM.

The Oyo State governor, who presented his Campaign’s RESET Nigeria Manifesto to the Conference through its Chairman, Rev. Dr. Ishaya Adamu Jangado, said the Agenda was anchored on four main pillars of resetting the security architecture, the economy, education and the socio-political order in the country.

Emphasising that it was time for Nigerians to use their votes to end bad governance, poverty, insecurity and institute a prosperous and secure Nigeria Makinde said, “if Nigeria is working for you, then don’t do anything but if Nigeria is not working for you, then join me, let’s reset it together.”

The APM candidate, who expressed optimism of victory in the 2027 presidential election, however called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the will of God to prevail in the country. He recalled that he became the Governor of Oyo State with no godfather but with will of God, the Father.

“In your prayers, keep praying for God’s will alone to be done. Let us keep asking God to show mercy unto Nigeria because if God shows mercy on Nigeria, he will do for us, those things we cannot do for ourselves”, he said.

The APM presidential candidate urged Nigerians to remain united and not allow desperate politicians to incite them to violence against one another for their political gain.

“Election will always come and go; so, please don’t kill yourself for any politician including myself,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Kaduna Baptist Conference, Rev. Jangado, commended the APM presidential candidate for his humility and commitment to the good of the people, while praying that the will of God should prevail in his ambition to lead the nation to stability and economic prosperity.

Meanwhile, Makinde yesterday said he had not withdrawn from the 2027 presidential race or endorsed another candidate.

In a statement issued in Ibadan by his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olarenwaju, the governor also dismissed reports that he had agreed to collapse the APM structure in Oyo State into another political party.

He insisted that the governor had neither stepped down from the presidential contest nor abandoned the party’s candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said, “For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Makinde has no intention whatsoever of withdrawing from the presidential race, stepping down for any candidate, or dismantling the APM structure in Oyo State.

“Any claim to the contrary is a fabrication and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

“Governor Makinde remains fully committed to his presidential aspiration and to strengthening the APM as a credible platform for advancing its vision at both the national and state levels.

“It is important to state unequivocally that while opposition parties continue to explore areas of collaboration ahead of the 2027 presidential election, no decision has been taken regarding the adoption of a common candidate. It is, therefore, preposterous to insinuate that Governor Makinde has agreed to step down for any presidential candidate.”

The aide also dismissed claims that there was an arrangement to collapse the APM structure in Oyo State or abandon its governorship, National Assembly and state assembly candidates in favour of another political platform.

He said the insinuation that Makinde was seeking to trade his presidential ambition for a political appointment or sacrifice the interests of party members, supporters and candidates was unfounded.

“Those who know Governor Makinde understand that he does not make decisions affecting the future of party members and candidates through secret arrangements or political horse-trading. Such claims are inconsistent with his character, leadership style, and long-standing commitment to consultation, transparency, and due process,” he said.