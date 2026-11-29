Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Lagos is sinking by an average of five millimetres a year, faster than previously estimated, according to a study that warned that the gradual loss of land elevation could leave about four million people in the city exposed to extreme sea levels by the end of the century.

The study, led by scientists at Virginia Tech and published in Science Advances, and which was quoted by Nairametrics, used radar imagery from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-1 satellites to measure land movement in 20 African coastal cities.

Lagos and Alexandria, Egypt, were among the cities sinking faster than estimated in a 2021 assessment by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the BBC reported. Alexandria recorded an average decline of six millimetres a year.

The researchers also found significant sinking in Luanda, Angola, while Durban, South Africa, remained broadly stable, with slight rises in some areas.

Across the 20 cities, the researchers estimated that seven million people, one million buildings and assets worth $180 billion could be exposed to flooding by 2050.

The study’s lead author, Oluwaseyi Dasho, said the effects of land subsidence, the gradual sinking of the ground, could be difficult to detect in everyday life. Over several decades, however, the cumulative decline can increase flood exposure as the land loses elevation relative to the sea.

Borehole dependence added to the growing concerns.

The researchers identified excessive groundwater extraction, land reclamation and construction on loose ground as possible contributors to subsidence in Lagos. Pumping too much groundwater can cause underground layers of sediment to compact, gradually lowering the surface.

That finding has implications for neighbourhoods such as Lekki, where limited access to piped water has left many households and businesses dependent on private boreholes. In an earlier report on water quality in the area, independent researcher Tonami Playman told Nairametrics that uncontrolled groundwater extraction could contribute to subsidence in areas with soft, marshy terrain, putting buildings and infrastructure at risk. He called for investment in water distribution and wastewater infrastructure.

A professor of geosciences and the study’s senior author, Manoochehr Shirzaei, said many human causes of subsidence are local and can be addressed through targeted measures. Curbing excessive groundwater extraction and providing alternative water supplies could help slow the sinking in affected areas.

The researchers also recommended strengthening flood defences and moving critical infrastructure to higher ground where necessary. They said regular satellite monitoring could help authorities identify where the ground is sinking fastest and decide which communities and infrastructure need protection first.