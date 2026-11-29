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•Police arrest four suspects, launch manhunt for 14 others

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Commissioner for Police in Delta, Samuel E. Erale, has warned the former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, to honour police invitation over investigations into the killings and other violent acts that occurred during last Monday’s Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign at Uduere in Ughelli North Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The CP reminded Omo-Agege that no individual, irrespective of political affiliation, position or social standing, was above the law and warned that the state police command would not tolerate any attempt to obstruct the investigation or frustrate the course of justice.

Senator Omo-Agege, had, in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Sunny Areh on Friday, denied snubbing the invitation by the state police command, insisting that neither he nor his office had received any formal invitation from the police.

The NDC candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District, described the reports as false, arguing that he could not have declined an invitation that had not been formally communicated to him.

He said he first learnt of the purported police invitation through the command’s announcement in the media.

But the police commissioner, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Edafe Bright, yesterday, maintained that a series of efforts were made to officially invite Omo-Agege over the incident.

CP Erale said several telephone calls made to Senator Omo-Agege by the police were declined and failed to establish any communication with the police.

“The command states unequivocally that several telephone calls made to the Senator by the police were declined, following which an official letter of invitation was transmitted to his personal WhatsApp number. Despite these efforts, the Senator failed to report or establish any communication with the police.

“The command maintains that the invitation remains valid and insists that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege honour the invitation without further delay”, he added.

Erale disclosed that four suspects have already been arrested in connection with the incident that claimed seven lives while detectives have launched a manhunt for the remaining individuals and 14 others identified in the course of the investigation.

He gave the names of those being awaited to honour police invitations as Gowon Egoide, a.k.a Chief Egoide; Onoriode Oneya; Edirin Wokode Ewhubare (a.k.a WALCOD); Erukaye Egoide; Tony Gabon Mevowovo; Chief Christopher Ominimini Obiuwevbi; Chairman of NURTW, Otovwodo Motor Park, Ughelli-North, Mr Oghenegueke Simon Ugbarugba (popularly known as Gueke Ugbarugba); Rufus Edi; Abel Izomare; Ufuoma Okonu; Sunday Idiodemise (a.k.a APOSCO); Jimmy Idiovwa; Kelly Onovughakpor and Ufuoma Okunu.

“The above-listed suspects are hereby warned to report immediately to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba, in their own interest”, the CP warned.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, was amongst those arrested by the Delta State Police Command and whisked to Abuja in connection with the killings.

Egbo was directed in an invitation letter to appear at the Delta State Police Headquarters, Asaba, by 2pm on Thursday, to assist investigators with their inquiries.

Sources disclosed that Egbo was arrested by security operatives and subsequently flown to Abuja.

There have been conflicting casualty figures trailing last Monday’s killings with rival political camps claiming seven deaths, against six acknowledged by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the police.

Chairman of Ughelli North, Chief Egbo, who hails from Uduere, named three persons of his political camp he said were killed, including the community’s President-General, Cosmos Ejovwoke.

Omo-Agege, on the other hand, listed four members of his campaign organisation who were killed.