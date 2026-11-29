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Bolivian referee Jordy Alemán has come in for widespread criticism after throwing a powerful punch to the face of Argentine goalkeeper Cristian Martínez, of Real Potosí, during the second leg of the Bolivian Cup final against Alianza Ready. The Bolivian Cup is the second most important competition in the South American country.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, the match at the Víctor Agustín Ugarte stadium in Potosí ended goalless, but Alianza Ready took the title thanks to their 3-1 first-leg win at home in El Alto.

Trouble flared as soon as Jordy Alemán blew the final whistle. Several Real Potosí players surrounded him to protest against his decisions during the match.

With no police officers around him at that moment, Alemán responded by punching the goalkeeper in the face.

Amid the confrontation, the referee showed red cards to four players and three members of Potosí’s coaching staff.

Martínez admits insulting the referee’s mother.

Still visibly agitated afterwards, Martínez said the punch had left his mouth bleeding but hadn’t knocked him to the ground.