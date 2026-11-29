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Kelechi Iheanacho maintained his impressive goalscoring run for Bursaspor after finding the net in their 1-1 draw against Vanspor FK in the Turkish First League yesterday.

The Super Eagles forward rescued a point for Bursaspor with an equalising goal in the 38th minute, cancelling out Emirhan Babyisit’s own goal 11 minutes earlier.

Despite both teams creating opportunities to find a winner, neither side managed to score again as the encounter ended in a stalemate.

Since joining Bursaspor from Celtic in July 2026, Iheanacho has made an immediate impact in Turkey, regularly finding the net and becoming an important part of the club’s attacking setup.

The 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup Golden Ball winner had already established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in the Turkish 1. Lig this season, scoring 18 goals in his first 15 league appearances before Saturday’s fixture.

His latest effort against Vanspor takes his league tally to 19 goals in 16 appearances, strengthening his position among the division’s leading goalscorers.

Iheanacho has also contributed four assists in the competition, taking his goal contributions to 23 in the ongoing campaign.

The former Leicester City forward has been particularly impressive since joining Bursaspor, having previously scored in each of his first 12 league appearances for the club, setting a new Turkish second-tier record for consecutive matches with a goal.