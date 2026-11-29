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Manchester United sank to another frightening low in Mauricio Pochettino’s first home game in charge, thrashed 4-0 by Champions League-chasing Brentford at Old Trafford.

United have now lost half of their 12 Premier League games this season, and as a result, are consigned to another week in the relegation zone. They could conceivably be bottom by the end of the weekend.

If Pochettino did not know or understand the scale of the task in front of him, this latest non-performance captured the chaos perfectly.

Harry Maguire kissed the crossbar with a header early on and Patrick Dorgu missed a sitter, but the difference in final third quality was striking. Callum Wilson scored twice in a miserable first half for Pochettino, whose presence on the touchline did little to improve how submissive his players were in and out of possession.

Amad was robbed for the opener before Senne Lammens allowed Wilson’s strike to flash through his fingers. The 34-year-old’s second was easier still, rounding off a quick break fashioned by a cutting Mikkel Damsgaard pass and a smart run from Dango Ouattara.

Defensive frailties continue to plague a team devoid of any confidence and the second half offered no respite. Leny Yoro, sent off at Liverpool last week before the decision was overturned, was lucky not to concede a penalty when Kevin Schade went racing through on goal. The substitute could have added a third moments later as gaps got larger and legs tired of chasing shadows.

But the visitors had plenty more opportunities to improve the scoreline and took two of them. Kristoffer Ajer netted an easy third from a corner and Schade made good on his earlier threat by chipping Lammens for a stylish fourth.

United have lost successive league games by at least four goals for the first time since Boxing Day 1963. Just three games into his tenure, the outlook for Pochettino already looks bleak.