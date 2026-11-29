Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

•Says INEC, security agencies addressing security concerns ahead of general election

•Yiaga Africa: Mock exercise revealed operational, technological issues that require attention

The Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN), yesterday in Jos, Plateau State, expressed confidence that the commission was ready for the 2027 general election, just as he monitored the commission’s mock election, which was characterised by low voter turnout.

Amupitan also said the commission, in collaboration with security agencies, was taking necessary steps to address security concerns ahead of the 2027 elections.

A total of 17,676 polling units were selected for a nationwide mock exercise, representing two designated polling units across all 8,809 Registration Areas (Wards) in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory—roughly 10 per cent of Nigeria’s 176,846 polling units.

INEC had deployed its national commissioners and senior management staff to the 36 states and the FCT to assess the commission’s preparedness for the general election.

The exercise allowed the electoral body to test its upgraded Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) device and verify its strengthened INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), which automatically blocks arithmetic inconsistencies and overvoting. It also serves as an essential live dry run for security architecture.

However, the exercise faced logistical challenges and low voter turnout at most selected polling units across the country, while late arrival of materials affected the exercise in some other places.

While some areas faced challenges with the BVAS devices deployed for the mock exercise, they worked smoothly in others.

Amupitan, who monitored the exercise in Jos alongside the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Sam Egwu, expressed satisfaction with how the exercise was conducted in the state.

However, in their report, Yiaga Africa said the mock election revealed important operational, technological, and procedural issues that require attention.

Amupitan inspected polling locations, including Obasanjo Model School in Jos South Local Government Area (LGA), where he observed voter accreditation and the performance of electoral technology.

Addressing journalists after the exercise, Amupitan promised that the commission was taking steps to address technical and operational challenges that could undermine the credibility of the 2027 polls.

The INEC chairman described the turnout and conduct of the exercise as impressive.

Describing the exercise as a rehearsal ahead of the general election, Amupitan said he was encouraged by improved BVAS performance, particularly its fingerprint verification component.

He recalled that during mock accreditation exercises conducted ahead of recent off-cycle elections, the commission discovered that many voters could not be verified through fingerprint authentication.

However, he said the situation had improved considerably during yesterday’s exercise, with many voters successfully verified by fingerprint, while those who had difficulty were accredited through facial recognition.

He explained that the mock exercise was organised to test the BVAS’s functionality and ensure a smooth accreditation process during the general elections.

According to him, voters were accredited within seconds, while the process remained orderly throughout the exercise.

“I am particularly pleased because during the off-cycle elections, when we conducted mock accreditations like this, we discovered that it was almost impossible to verify through the first line of verification, which is the fingerprint.

“But today, I have seen a great improvement because a lot of people were able to be verified and accredited using the fingerprint, and those that failed the fingerprint were accredited using facial identification. That is very impressive,” he said.

Amupitan explained that the mock exercise was designed to identify operational gaps in the electoral technology and address them before the general elections, adding that the commission was determined to ensure that the problems associated with previous elections were adequately addressed through the safeguards being introduced.

“The essence is not to witness any malfunctioning, but to notice whether there are gaps so that we can correct the gaps ahead of the general election, and so far, I am satisfied,” he said.

Amupitan expressed confidence that the commission’s preparations would produce a more credible electoral process, urging Nigerians to trust the use of BVAS.

“I want to assure Nigerians that using the BVAS, you can be assured that the elections will be free, fair and credible. As INEC, we are doing everything possible to ensure that all those problems normally associated with our elections have been corrected through some of the safeguards we have put in place,” he said.

Amupitan noted that Osun was not just “a huge success,” but also the election with the highest voter turnout in Nigeria.

He added: “Just like FCT was more successful than Anambra because every election is a lesson to us, and Ekiti was more successful than FCT, Osun State was more successful than Ekiti State.

“So our prayer, our plan, our determination and desire is that the general election will be more successful than the Osun governorship election. And it will be an election that will further unite Nigeria and all of us,” he said.

Plateau State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Egwu, said the commission was engaging stakeholders across the state to ensure that the 2027 elections were credible, inclusive and transparent.

Many election results had been uploaded as of last night in the nationwide INEC mock presidential election.

Low Turnout in Lagos, Anambra, Kogi, Sokoto, Katsina, Abia, Bayelsa, Ondo, Enugu, Jigawa, Others

Low turnout among eligible voters marred the mock accreditation exercise in parts of the country, with some voters blaming the commission’s inadequate publicity.

In Lagos State, the designated polling units in Ijegun, Satellite Town and Festac, in the Amuwo-Odofin area of the state witnessed low voter turnout.

In one polling unit, only about 40 of the 250 registered voters had participated as of the time of the visit.

However, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Prof. Ayobami Salami, expressed satisfaction, saying that accreditation was completed in less than one minute per voter, with no complaints of technical or network failure recorded during the exercise.

Salami spoke while monitoring the exercise at Polling Unit 057, Ward 07, Shitta/Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

‌‍‌‍⁠⁠‍⁠⁠‌⁠‌‌‌“I have been very impressed with what we have seen. You have accompanied us on this exercise, and you have observed that there has been no problem with the BVAS.

“It takes less than one minute to accredit a voter, and everything has gone seamlessly. So far, there has been no complaint from our personnel, members of the public or voters,” Salami said.

In Katsina State, low voter turnout and inadequate public awareness characterised the exercise held at Star Election Polling Unit, Wakilin Kudu 1, Kofar Gidan Iro Isansi, and Rafin Dadi.

In Abia State, the exercise recorded apathy, with several polling units recording zero or minimal turnout.

At St. Stephen’s Primary School, Umuahia, residents blamed inadequate publicity for the low participation.

The mock election recorded low voter turnout across Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

However, the accreditation process was smooth.

In Ondo State, officials identified low turnout and technical challenges with the BVAS.

BVAS failed to capture the faces of some elderly persons.

Speaking with journalists during the exercise, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ondo State, Dr Mutiu Olaleke Agboke, acknowledged the low turnout but attributed it to several factors, including environmental conditions and residents’ expectations.

Agboke, who also suggested that some residents might have expected financial inducements before participating, recalled an encounter at one of the centres where an elderly man reportedly asked, “Oh God, did you bring money?”

Turnout in most polling centres in Enugu State was low, as the exercise coincided with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in the state, which President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and others attended.

The exercise recorded low voter turnout in several polling units in Sokoto South LGA, Sokoto State, particularly at Gagi Tafida Aminu Model Primary School, Gagi (PU 001); Gidan Jariri Model Primary School (PU 033); and Sarkin Zamfara Nizzamiya Primary School (PU 005).

The poor turnout was attributed to inadequate sensitisation and the perception that the mock election was less important than the actual election.