Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

•To be laid to rest today

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu; President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and a former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, have expressed profound shock and sadness over the sudden passing of former Lagos State Deputy Governor and incumbent Senator representing Lagos West, Mrs Idiat Oluranti Adebule.

Adebule reportedly died barely 24 hours after celebrating her 56th birthday in the state.

The former deputy governor, who was seeking re-election for a second term in the Senate, was reportedly pronounced dead by medical experts at a private hospital in G.R.A Ikeja, where she was admitted after falling ill.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, described her death as a painful loss not only to Lagos State and the National Assembly but to the nation as a whole, particularly at a time when her experience, commitment, and contributions to public service are needed.

Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to her immediate family, the government and people of Lagos State, political associates, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Assembly, and all those mourning her passing.

On his part, Senator Akpabio in a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, said the late lawmaker’s death had robbed the country of an accomplished administrator, educationist and committed public servant at a critical period in its democratic development.

Similarly, the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the late senator had demonstrated patriotism and an unwavering commitment to the Nigerian project.

Also, Sanwo-Olu described the death of the lawmaker as regrettable, noting that Senator Adebule passed on at a time when her many years of experience were most needed through legislative representation in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.

Governor Abiodun has also expressed deep sorrow over Adebule’s death, describing her passing as a painful loss not only to Lagos State but also to the entire country.

Equally, Ambodesaid her departure was a painful loss to her immediate family, the people of Lagos State, the APC and the entire political community.

Others who have mourned Senator Adebule are: Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, Senator Solomon Adeola and Senator Musiliu Obanikoro.

Meanwhile, Senator Abiru yesterday disclosed that the remains of Senator Adebule, would be buried today at the Ebony Burial Ground, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Abiru disclosed the burial arrangements in a condolence message while paying tribute to the late lawmaker.He said, “I also acknowledge the confirmation by her family that her Janazah and burial will take place tomorrow, Sunday, 29 November 2026, at Ebony Burial Ground, Ikoyi, Lagos.”