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Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), Dr. Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil,

has unveiled plans to support dry-season farming, train 4,900 youths in vocational skills, strengthen security interventions and support displaced communities across the North-central region.

Speaking in Jos, weekend, Tsenyil said the commission was established to complement the efforts of state and local governments in addressing developmental challenges across Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau and the FCT.

He said the NCDC’s mandate covers infrastructure, agriculture, education, healthcare, security, human capital development, climate resilience and environmental management.

According to him, the commission has completed consultations with governors and major stakeholders and developed a 20-year strategic plan to drive regional development.

Tsenyil disclosed that contracts have been awarded for dry-season farming interventions, including dam construction and the distribution of farm inputs across the region before the end of the year.

“We want to encourage all-year-round farming and unlock the agricultural potential of the North-central,” he said.

On youth empowerment, he said 700 youths in each state and the FCT would be trained in various vocational skills and supported with start-up grants.

“Our goal is to equip young people with practical skills and opportunities for self-reliance,” he stated.

The NCDC boss also said the commission was exploring public-private partnerships to fund major infrastructure projects, including roads, rail connectivity, inland waterways and the rehabilitation of Baro Port.

He added that plans were underway to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) through resettlement initiatives, mobile classrooms and other humanitarian interventions.

Responding to criticisms over the perceived slow pace of intervention, Tsenyil assured residents that the commission was laying a solid foundation for sustainable impact.

“We understand the challenges facing the region and remain committed to delivering meaningful development that will improve the lives of our people,” he said.



Dr. Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil

Managing Director/CEO

North Central Development Commission

