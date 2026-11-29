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Blessing Ibunge In Port Harcourt

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has warned 1,916 newly graduated naval personnel against partisan politics, drug and substance abuse as they prepare for deployment amid rising security challenges and preparations for the 2027 general election.

Abbas gave the warning Saturday at the passing-out parade and graduation ceremony of Batch 38 of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS), Onne, Rivers State, where he charged the graduates to uphold discipline, integrity and professionalism throughout their careers.

The naval chief stressed that they must remain politically neutral and discharge their responsibilities in accordance with the constitution.

“General election is approaching, you may be called upon to support election security operations. You must remain strictly apolitical. Discharge such responsibilities impartially and uphold the constitutional right of citizens,” he said.

He also cautioned the graduates against drug and substance abuse, urging them to obey lawful orders, respect the chain of command and maintain the highest standards of ethical conduct.

According to him, the new personnel were joining the Nigerian Navy at a critical period when the country was confronted by multiple security threats, including crude oil theft, illegal bunkering, armed robbery at sea and other maritime crimes, as well as terrorism, insurgency and banditry.

He said the security challenges demanded a professional, capable and combat-ready military to protect the nation’s territorial integrity, critical infrastructure and economic interests.

Abbas, however, noted that the Navy had recorded significant operational gains through sustained maritime surveillance and intelligence-led operations, particularly in combating piracy and maritime crimes.

He disclosed that Nigeria had recorded zero reported piracy incident in its territorial waters since 2022, attributing the achievement to sustained naval operations and collaboration with other security agencies.

He added that intensified operations against crude oil theft and illegal bunkering under Operation Delta Safe had strengthened the protection of the nation’s oil and gas infrastructure.

The CNS said the operations had contributed to the recovery of crude oil production, which reached about 1.72 million barrels per day, including condensates, in September 2026.

He stressed that sustaining the gains would require continuous investment in manpower, training and operational readiness.

“Wherever you find yourselves, remain willing to learn, apply the skills acquired during the training and develop the competence required for your assignments,” Abbas told the graduates.

He said discipline, vigilance and dedication remained indispensable to sustaining the Navy’s operational achievements, describing professionalism as the foundation of effective military service.

“Professionalism is the unifying principle that binds these values together, shaping disciplined conduct, fostering mutual trust and strengthening our collective commitment to mission success,” he said.

Abbas commended President Bola Tinubu for his support for the Armed Forces, particularly the recent salary review for military personnel and establishment of a dedicated support fund for injured personnel and families of fallen heroes.

He said the Navy would complement the Federal Government’s initiatives through improved training, personnel development and welfare administration.

The Commander, Nigerian Navy Training School, Rear Admiral Abulrahman Muhammed, said the 1,916 personnel successfully completed the training programme, which included weapons handling and shooting exercises, bush camping and other combat and non-combat operations.

He said the graduates had taken oaths pledging loyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and undertaking to serve Nigeria in accordance with the rules of engagement.

