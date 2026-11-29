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By Onwuka Oreh

A part of my childhood has vanished. Evaporated. Gone.

It left with Pete Edochie.

Let me walk you through a bit. Maybe you’ll understand.

I’m one of those people with selective memory. I remember flashes of my childhood in the University of Nigeria Nsukka. Nsukka Campus.

I remember cherries. In front of Balewa and Okpara Halls. I would forage and rummage through those hedges whilst inhaling the slight smell of Izal and washing soap (Omo and Joy) from their bathrooms. But those red and yellow cherries would not let me rest. Like mangoes, when we found the red massive succulent ones, we would chant ‘utu’. Presumably that meant the highest spec of ripeness.

Occasionally , when I was desperate, I would grab the green cherries. As the Igbos say, instead of the cow the escape wholesale, let me get a piece of the tail. Kama efi ga’gbanari anyi, k’anyi gbubiri ya odudu

I remember roaming the university with fellow campus kids. Combing the Medical Centre refuse dump for syringes and unused anti biotics powder solutions. Catching lizards. Mixing the solutions and pumping their stomachs full of God knows what. I vaguely remember that penicillin was rampant and crystalline penicillin was feared. Nickname christapen. So my lizards had their fill of pain. Pun right there.

I remember walking past the Faculty of Arts opposite the Works department and wondering how those bulldozers and the sea of white or pale green 504 station wagons were in the same compound like a metal prison and the cars came alive faithfully every week day, with University of Nigeria stencilled on the side, and the green white green badge on the windscreens with the Peugeot Lion (as I thought it then) the proud logo of my home and thereafter my Alma mater, as well as that of my siblings, our wives in two cases and their parents in more cases. I remember.

I remember those massive sculptures in the premises of the Arts Department. I wish I knew how iconic El Anatsui, Obiora Udechukwu and several others would have been. What would I have done anyway? Maybe tried to haul one home and hide it till 40 something years later and sell it and be some a billionaire and buy Kogi state. Or ….Ok ok. Lemme leave that.

And right behind Arts, my father’s department. Jackson building. Department of Mass Comm as we called it. Prof Ekwelie….and the campus Orator…..

And then the Music department with the open windows and Dr (later Prof) Achinivu waving his hands vigorously, you know. Conducting…Harcourt Whyte Ikoli and all that.

But I remember so vividly, going to church. Christ Church. The aggregation of the three main Protestant streams, the Anglicans, Methodists and Presbyterians. That was my church. The other was the Catholic Church. St Peters. That spooky church with high eaves and exotic stained glass windows and swallows flying around inside the church. Did my head in then. My children have never seen a swallow….

Back to Christ Church. Massive Pipe Organ which was behind the main audience. With the Choir. They made heaven a place I wanted to visit later. All that singing. I forget the name of the organist. Ifionu?

And we had a version of the Catholic Catechist. The venerable indefatigable Carribbean Mrs Uhiara. Ah. Nsukka campus children knew her. If she made a beeline for you in church, you’re either in trouble, or your about to be recruited.

After church, rice.

After church…???? Rice.

After church ?????? Rice.

Refrain.

Here’s where Pete Edochie comes in.

Forever etched, nay, chiselled onto the stone walls of my memory.

You see, after church, was…… yeah. Rice. And stew. Around the whole world I thought. The whole world was eating rice on Sundays. Anything else, was a lie.

So, everyone would get home. The seating sun of Nsukka. That sun, would be at it.

House had no fences. Only hedges. Mostly Hibiscus I think.

After church? Rice

We would be waiting for rice to be ready.

Then the radio would invariably be put on. God knows there was only one thing on the radio on Sundays. Only.

Music from the Masters.

That Baritone voice.

Rumbling slowly. Rising out of a rumbling volcano. His tummy i later found out.

Music from the Masters.

The only soothing part was the voice. The music, was confusing. Classical music. Ah!

Instruments all over the place. People singing small. Everywhere just quiet suddenly. I’m like, ok…that was sudden. Music will now start again. Ahn ahn. I thought it was finished. Sigh.

Then Swan Lake. Four Seasons. Messiah. Then Bach. Then Schubert. Then Beethoven. Then Handel. Then Tchaikovsky. Then Chopin ( the pronunciation shaaaa).

Every Sunday.

Classical music wafting between open louvres (this generation has lost a lot. They don’t know louvers). Broken one before? You’ll never forget the spelling.

Classical music!!!! And Baritone. And rice and stew.

Pete Edochies voice made it bearable at first. For a long time. Then, it made me want to listen. Then…. It made me understand all those vinyl plates (records as we’d say), my dad had. I know you remember. Some of you do.

The baritone. The crackle and pop of the needles on the plates. The rice. One and the same. Pavlov.

When I finally first set eyes on him. It all made sense. The bushy eyebrows. The rotund Tummy. The heft. The carriage. The charisma. The alternating twinkle and fire in his eyes. It all made sense.

When my bestie Nkechi, married Uche Edochie, his son, I knew I finally had a piece of him in my life forever.

When he died, I knew also a part of my life, my past , was gone. But I am proud, to have known, personally, like thousands of us who listened to the radio then, Pete Edochie.

His voice, was in some ways, a sign of rice.

His voice, brought memories of hot dry sunny Sundays in Nsukka.

The lul before the Mondays. When campus was quiet. And punctuated only the slight noise of a 504 going to park after church. In the afternoon.

I miss my childhood. As I miss him.

But he has gone to be with the Kings above.

Rest well sir!

*Onwuka Oreh sent in this tribute in honour of Pete Edochie