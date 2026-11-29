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* Ex-CPS votes in mock election in Alabe

Alabe community in Ile-Ire District of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State on Saturday went agog as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun federal constituency in Kwara State, Dr Rafiu Ajakaye, joined community folks for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) mock accreditation and election.

His campaign train, which had several brief stopovers from Owode Ofaro through to Alabe, was received with rousing welcome as residents thanked him for what he has done for Ile-Ire district so far.

Ajakaye joined dozens of residents of Alabe to vote in the INEC mock accreditation and election conducted nationwide.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the mock exercise held at the LGEA Primary School, Alabe, Ajakaye commended residents of the community, Ifelodun, Offa and Oyun for their impressive turnout at the mock accreditation and election organised ahead of the 2027 general election.

Ajakaye, who expressed satisfaction with the participation of the residents, said the turnout demonstrated the people’s enthusiasm for the electoral process and their willingness to perform their civic responsibilities as citizens of Nigeria.

“I’m quite proud of the turnout of our people in Alabe and across our constituency. This is supposed to be a mock exercise, mock accreditation and election exercise ahead of the 2027 election. You can see the large turnout of our people. They have turned out in their own ways to see how the process works,” Ajakaye said.

He noted that the participation of residents of Alabe, as well as indigenes of the community from different parts of the state demonstrated that communities in the district, despite the challenges of securing breaches, are not ghost towns, contrary to claims in some quarters.

“What we have seen here shows you clearly that our people are ready to perform their civic duty as citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As a candidate of the All Progressives Congress, I’m quite proud of what our people have done, both those at home and our brothers and sisters who even live outside of Alabe,” he said.

Addressing security concerns in the area, the APC candidate appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and security agencies for their efforts towards restoring normalcy and strengthening security across communities in the district.

Ajakaye also acknowledged the contributions of local hunters, vigilantes and community leaders, saying their resilience and commitment had helped residents remain in their communities despite the challenges.

“We thank security agencies. We thank our local hunters, our local vigilantes. We thank our community leaders for their contribution to making this happen. Because if not for their resilience, if not for their commitment, if not for their love for our communities, all of them would have deserted our ancestral community,” he added.

Ajakaye urged residents who had left their communities because of security concerns to return, expressing confidence that the situation would continue to improve.

Ajakaye also cautioned political actors against making insensitive statements about the security situation, particularly comments suggesting that communities in the area had become ghost towns.

The APC candidate described such remarks as derogatory and unfair to residents who had remained resilient in the face of challenges, urging political stakeholders to exercise restraint and avoid statements capable of ridiculing the affected communities.

“Yes, we are challenged. Nobody is denying that. And in every part of the world, you have developmental phases, you have a time in history where you face some challenges. We have passed a challenging stage, alhamdulillah. I’m sure things will continue to get better. But we urge people to please be restrained, be measured in their speech. Even when they belong to opposition or whatever, they should not be mocking the people,” he said.

“Because what that particular gentleman did, saying that my community is completely deserted and has no one there amounted to mocking the people of my community, mocking the people of Ile-Ire District, mocking the people of Ifelodun Local Government Area. That’s unfair. It’s unacceptable. I’m sure that the people, the leadership of Igbomina will call that gentleman to order. But we are not going to speak in their own language. When they go low, we go high.”

On road infrastructure in the axis, the former governor’s aide expressed appreciation to the state government for the ongoing road project linking communities in the area to Oreke, describing it as a historic intervention that would improve connectivity and enhance the development of the district.

Ajakaye assured residents that he would remain a good ambassador and not betray the confidence reposed in him if elected to the Houss of Representatives.

While paying homage to the Afetu of Alabe, Oba Bamidele Aderounmu, in his palace, the monarch appreciated Ajakaye for attracting development to the community and prayed for his success in the coming election.

For her part, the Iyalode of Alabe community, Hajia Alimat Yusuf, said residents of the community would give total support to all APC candidates at the polls.

Chairman of APC in Alabe and Youth Leader of the community, Elder James Ogunlade, promised to mobilise support for Ajakaye to enable him record success in the National Assembly elections.

“We are very happy for his emergence as the candidate for APC in Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun federal constituency. We will support him 100%. We pray he emerges victorious,” he said.

“It was during his tenure that we got this road which is now under construction to Oreke. There are many projects we got from the state government through him in this community. We will continue to support him. He has done well for this community.”

Ajakaye also had a brief stopover at Babanla where the Oba of Babanla, Oba Aliyu Adegboyega Yusuf, Arojojoye II, and some youth leaders offered prayers for the success of the candidate in the forthcoming elections.