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Goddy Joe in Katsina

A Christian prayer organisation, Nigeria Prays, has called for peace, national unity and stability ahead of the 2027 general election, urging Nigerians to embrace prayers rather than condemn the country over its challenges.

The organisation made the call during its annual prayer programme in Katsina State, organised to seek divine intervention for peace, progress and prosperity in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary of Nigeria Prays, Katsina State Chapter, Praise Isiah, said the annual gathering provided an opportunity for people to pray for the wellbeing of the country, irrespective of religious differences.

He said the programme was centred on seeking God’s intervention in the affairs of the nation, stressing that only God could heal the land and strengthen its weaknesses.

According to him, “Nigerians should focus on praying for the country rather than making negative statements or condemning its situation.

“The important thing is to pray, not to condemn or say negative things concerning our country,” he said.

Also speaking, the Katsina State Coordinator of the group, Dr. Gambo Dauda, said the annual prayer programme was a longstanding tradition of the organisation, irrespective of whether the country was approaching an election year.

He, however, noted that this year’s edition was particularly significant because of the forthcoming 2027 general election, making peaceful and successful polls one of the major issues for which participants were seeking divine intervention.

Dauda said the organisation had consistently prayed for peace, progress, stability, growth and prosperity in Nigeria, expressing optimism that the country would overcome its challenges and attain a higher level of development.

He observed that elections often attracted competing interests and could generate tensions, emphasising the need for God’s intervention to ensure peaceful political activities and a smooth electoral process.

“We are praying for the peace that we need, especially during these elections. Our interest is that God Almighty will see us through as a country to another level where peace will reign and everyone will be happy as a citizen of this country,” he said.

The coordinator also commended the Katsina State Government for its efforts towards addressing security challenges, noting that government initiatives had contributed to the relative peace experienced in parts of the state.

He particularly acknowledged Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s efforts at promoting unity among people of different ethnic and religious backgrounds, describing such initiatives as important to the state’s development.

Dauda expressed hope that the government would sustain its commitment to security, peaceful coexistence and development, adding that Katsina had continued to demonstrate the importance of unity in building a prosperous society.

He urged residents to maintain peaceful relationships and support collective efforts towards ensuring lasting peace and stability in the state.