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The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disowned a website, neis.ng, publishing purported results of its mock accreditation and election exercise, warning Nigerians against accepting or sharing the figures.

The Commission said the website was neither affiliated with nor authorised by it, describing the figures being circulated as false and misleading.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by its Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Adedayo Oketola, the Commission said the mock exercise, conducted on Saturday, did not feature real political parties or candidates.

According to INEC, the exercise used pseudo names generated solely for dummy ballot papers and was designed to test its technology, processes and logistics rather than produce election results for any candidate.

“The mock exercise did not feature real political parties or candidates. It used pseudo names generated solely for the dummy ballot papers, which Nigerians saw during the exercise,” the statement said.

INEC stressed that any claim that a candidate or political party won, led or trailed in the exercise was baseless.

“Any claim that a candidate or party won, led or trailed in the mock exercise is therefore baseless, and any website or platform presenting such figures as mock election results is deceiving the public,” it added.

The Commission urged Nigerians, political parties, candidates and the media to disregard the content published on neis.ng and similar platforms, warning them against sharing the purported results.

It said it would continue to publish verified information through its official channels, including its website, inecnigeria.org, and verified social media handles.

INEC also disclosed that it was reviewing the matter and reserved the right to take appropriate action against those responsible for spreading false election information.