Winners Emerge in Huawei ICT Competition

Winners have emerged in the Huawei Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Competition among students from over 50 students across Nigeria. Ogum Confidence Tukwasichukwuobu, from the University of Port Harcourt emerged the grand prize winner for the Network Track while 34 other students received individual awards of excellence in the field of Information and Communication Technology.

Out of the 35, 10 students from University of Port Harcourt, ABU Zaria, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University and University of Jos excelled among their pairs and qualified for the Huawei Regional Final Award following a brilliant performance in the Cloud and Network examination.

The event which attracted dignitaries including The Honorable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) amongst others.

Speaking at the event, The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Mr. Isa Pantami noted that the Ministry is delighted to collaborate with Huawei in the quest to fulfilling its MOU target in respect to upskilling Nigerians. Pantami expressed appreciation to Huawei for their tremendous intervention, concern and care towards training the youths across the country on ICT.

He tasked Huawei to continue to work harder in the quest to ensuring that the implementation of the Digital Policy for Nigeria was achieved.

In his remarks, The Managing Director of Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Michael Zhuang thanked the Minister for his contribution towards the growth of ICT as well as leadership trait exhibited in managing the Digital Economy Sector of Nigeria.

“Thanks to the leadership and initiative of the Honorable Minister, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Patanmi), Nigerian students now have the opportunity to learn more and do more in both their academic career and ICT industry relevant knowledge”, Zhuang said.